Self-inflating Tesla mattress brings hotel comfort to Y micro-camping

Snuuzu – sounds like a creature from the Dr. Seuss universe. In reality, it's a better breed of inflatable foam mattress tailored specially to the Tesla Model Y and Model 3. The multilayer mattress levels out the vehicle and creates a cushy surface on which two people can comfortably sleep the night away. An integrated pump inflates it in a matter of minutes and lets campers adjust the pressure at the push of a button for a better night of sleep.

Snuuzu cofounder Omar Tegel was an early adopter of the Tesla Model S when it launched in Europe in 2013. An instant fan of the car, Tegel began journeying around the continent from his home country of the Netherlands, enjoying the quiet, emissions-free travel experience that a Tesla afforded. He went on to purchase future Tesla models and began using the cars as ultralight RVs, switching them into "camper mode" while sleeping atop the folded rear seats.

While loving the freedom and adventure of the open road, Tegel – particularly his back – didn't always love the physical experience of sleeping in his Tesla. Unable to find a mattress built to his hotel-spec demands, he began designing his own, founding Snuuzu in 2021 with his son Per and Djai Bereiter.

An air layer, foam layer and Myocell top layer combine for enhanced comfort Snuuzu

Together, the trio came up with a multilayer mattress design meant to be as comfortable as any home or hotel mattress, only fit to the Model Y and 3. It starts with a soft, breathable top layer of Lyocell, supported directly below by a layer of memory foam. One level down, the patent-pending asymmetrical inflatable layer levels out the uneven base of the Tesla trunk and folded seats into a flat, comfortable lying surface. A durable, waterproof base layer helps to protect the mattress from the rigors of road travel.

The 204 x 130-cm (80 x 51-in) Snuuzu mattress inflates in under two minutes via a built-in battery-powered pump. A simple push of the button releases air to fine-tune firmness for a more personalized night of sleep.

The Snuuzu mattress is tailor-fit to the Tesla Model Y and 3, using a multilayered construction to boost comfort Snuuzu

The mattress deflates just as easily and quickly as it inflates, rolling and strapping down to fit in a 74 x 32-cm (29 x 12.6-in) duffel bag sized to store in the Model Y/3's sub-trunk. It weighs 10.6 kg (23.4 lb), and its battery offers up to five complete inflate/deflate cycles before needing a four-hour recharge via a USB-C connection.

We've seen a number of Tesla-specific camping mattresses and products over the years, and the Snuuzu does indeed appear to offer a more comfortable design via its layered construction. The only way to know for sure, though, is to actually lie down for a night of sleep. Those who'd like to be among the first to do so can pledge to bring the mattress to life on Kickstarter.

The lowest €540 (approx. US$586) pledge level is no longer available, but Kickstarters will find units available at the €585 ($635) level for the next 10 days, after which the minimum rises to €630 ($684). All levels are a significant discount off the planned €899 ($976) retail. Note that there are separate mattress models for the Model 3 and Model Y, each priced the same, so be sure to choose the right one for your vehicle if pledging.

Snuuzu says that it has a manufacturing partner lined up and, if all moves along smoothly, it will begin deliveries in December 2024 – a bit late for camping season in Europe or the US, but just in time for gift-giving season.

Source: Snuuzu