Thule roof-top tent makes for fast, light camping and gear shuttling

We recently saw how the Thule Tepui HyBox can become the perfect cherry atop an ultra-versatile camper van. It turns out, Thule was in the process of bringing an even more convenient HyBox to market. The new Thule Tepui HyBox Wedge adds a few extra hinges, making set-up and breakdown easier than ever. The Wedge-topped camper car transitions seamlessly from hassle-free late-night arrivals to instant early-morning push-offs.

Tepui has long been one of the more innovative roof-top tent (RTT) makers on the market. Never content merely churning out the same formulaic fold-out and hardshell styles as everyone else, it's pushed design forward with additions like zip-off interchangeable tent fabrics and integrated roof racks. It's little wonder then that roof-top cargo giant Thule skipped the in-house RTT route that competitor Yakima took and instead scooped up Tepui in 2018. It seemed like a good move then, and it continues to look like a good move as the company relaunches the Tepui lineup with Thule branding.

Most of the revamped Thule Tepui lineup is merely returning models splashed with Thule logos, but the HyBox Wedge debuts as an all-new addition to the Tepui family, adding another dual-purpose roof topper option. As its name implies, the latest HyBox employs a hinged wedge shape instead of the fully popped hard top of the original HyBox. This means only one side to unlatch and pop up, making the Wedge quicker and easier to open and close. It's a nice option for those who like to move quickly, spending as little time as possible setting up and breaking down camp.

Thule Tepui HyBox Wedge packed up and ready to ride Thule

Either style of HyBox will be quite quick and simple to use, but the HyBox Wedge design prevents owners from having to crawl and climb around the vehicle so much to get the top up. As pictured on the pickup truck, that means he or she can merely step onto the rear bumper to pop it open rather than also having to maneuver around each side of the truck to get to the front latches.

Like the original HyBox, the HyBox Wedge features Tepui's ZipperGimp system, allowing owners to quickly zip off the poly-cotton fabric and empty the Wedge into a roof box good for carrying skis, clothes and other cargo. It's essentially part Tepui roof-top tent, part Thule roof-top cargo box.

The HyBox Wedge will work just like the pictured HyBox for loading cargo Thule

The Wedge comes with a telescoping ladder and a foam mattress for two people. It supports up to 400 lb (181.4 kg) and weighs 177 lb (80.3 kg) empty.

The new RTT will officially hit the market in June for US$3,000. That's the same price the original HyBox goes for, freeing buyers to focus solely on the pros and cons of the pitch styles, particularly the ease of set-up of the Wedge versus the added headroom of the HyBox.

Source: Thule

