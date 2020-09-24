© 2020 New Atlas
Titanium MultiRuler tool measures up and performs over 14 functions

By Nick Lavars
September 23, 2020
Accessory maker Disc has a way of sneaking impressive functionality into multitools that take the form of everyday items, such as credit cards and house keys. Its newly announced MultiRuler continues in this vein, appearing much like a regular ruler you might keep on your desk, but with well-placed notches that afford it a much wider range of functions.

First and foremost, the MultiRuler is of course a ruler, with both metric and imperial markings etched into either side of the 9-centimeter (3.54-in) long titanium body. But just like the company’s MultiKey and MultiCard tools, the MultiRuler features a number of carefully machined holes and grooves that enable it to function as variety of handy everyday tools.

The MultiRuler in action as a wrench
The MultiRuler in action as a wrench

These includes wire strippers, a bottle opener and drill guide. The top end can act as a pry bar for popping open cans of soda or tins or paint, while the bottom end has a small incision to act as a bike spoke wrench. Also onboard are four more wrenches, a screwdriver, key ring holder, hex bit drivers and a hex bit holder.

In all, Disc promises more than 14 functions from its new MultiRuler tool
In all, Disc promises more than 14 functions from its new MultiRuler tool

In all, Disc promises more than 14 functions from its new MultiRuler tool, all in a package that weighs just 21 g (0.74 oz). The company has taken to Kickstarter to get the tool into commercial production, where early pledges of US$39 will put you in line for one when shipping kicks off in December, if the campaign runs as planned.

You can check out the pitch video below.

MultiRuler | The Ultimate Highest-Grade Multitool Ruler

Source: Disc, Kickstarter

