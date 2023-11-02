Fast-converting Vast camping trailer gets sideways with gear hauling

Unveiled nearly five years ago at the first-and-only RVX show, the Vast trailer threw some meat onto SylvanSport's previously skeletal lineup of cargo-mastering camping trailers. Though it looked polished on the show floor, it was still in the early prototype stages. After putting it through more than 50,000 miles of hard-driven testing, SylvanSport has officially launched the production Vast. Even better than before, the new four-sleeper caravan features a side-load watercraft carry system, an improved indoor/outdoor slide-out kitchen, and a full-height tailgate for easy loading and breezy afternoons.

The Vast proof-of-concept was one of the top highlights of a solid RVX 2019 show. We spent the months and years that followed checking back to see if it had launched, only to be greeted repeatedly by the ol' "coming soon, sign up for updates" type of message. About the time we got word of SylvanSport's Vast-based all-electric motorhome project, we gave up looking and figured maybe the company was simply taking the design in a different direction.

Then in late summer (Northern Hemisphere) of this year, word came about the launch of an updated Vast. For a second, it seemed as though the original Vast might have launched in some form before the updated model, but the new, updated version is in fact the first production Vast. It started rolling off the lines over the summer and is now in full production.

SylvanSport encourages indoor/outdoor life with large lift-up doors and windows and a slide-out indoor/outdoor kitchen SylvanSport

SylvanSport's vision of a toy hauler-cum-camper has remained the same, as has the basic layout of the 21.6-foot (6.6-m) Vast. It starts up front with the highlight of the entire floor plan: a half-and-half kitchen-bathroom that relies on a slide-out galley unit to free up the shower floor and create a roomier bathroom.

After sliding out the side door, the kitchen works as an outdoor meal prep space, offering a dual-burner stove and sink at comfortable cooking height, along with a slide-out 69-L fridge under the counter. When pushed back inside the trailer, the kitchen is still readily accessible, working like any other indoor kitchen block. The shower is blocked with the kitchen inside, but the toilet room remains accessible. SylvanSport now has a US patent on the kitchen design.

The kitchen packed up for indoor use or travel SylvanSport

While the kitchen concept remains the same as on the original Vast prototype, the layout and equipment have changed slightly. The production version includes a microwave that stores on a rear-wall shelf, sliding in conjunction with the lower block for indoor and outdoor use. A stack of drawers provide more storage below the sink, and a fixed overhead cabinet provides space up above. SylvanSport also mentions that it's refined the sliding action for smoother, easier deployment.

On the other end of the Vast trailer, the rear "Versalounger" provides a variety of ways to relax around camp. It sets up as an L-shaped sofa around the foldaway table and also works as a lounger for watching TV, reading a book or just generally kicking back inside the camper. At night, it converts over into a queen bed, with a second queen lowering down from the ceiling to create a four-person bunk setup.

Enjoying the views and fresh air SylvanSport

The camping trailer market itself has evolved steadily since 2019, one of the being advancing electrical technology. The Vast follows and now comes equipped with an 800-W solar system and more robust battery for off-grid-ready 120-V power. It also gains a command touchscreen with remote app connectivity. SylvanSport doesn't go all-electric, as has been the trend throughout 2023, keeping a 20-lb (9 kg) propane tank in the build for firing up the stove and other gas appliances.

The Vast remains the multi-sport adventurer it was born as, capitalizing on its forward-adjustable rear lounge and full-height tailgate to provide easy rear loading for bikes, boards and other gear. The exterior driver-side tie-down tracks, meanwhile, are designed for mounting kayaks, canoes or paddleboards. The side-carry design provides easier access than a roof rack and also keeps the roof clear for solar panels, HVAC hardware and other components. The Vast's front storage box adds 15 more cubic feet (425 L) of lockable storage, and the 4,420-lb (2,005-kg) trailer has 580 lb (263 kg) of payload ready for cargo carry.

The adjustable lounge clears way for two bikes, a stack of camping gear or other cargo SylvanSport

The Vast price tag has also undergone a dramatic update from 2019 to 2023, and the trailer now starts at US$69,995, up from an original estimate of $50K. It does come fully loaded with additional features like a Thule awning, Truma Combi furnace/water heating system, Dometic air conditioner, two roof fans, a skylight, electric brakes, and 114/121 L of fresh/gray water storage.

See more of the Vast trailer in the short video below.

VAST Adventure Travel Trailer

Source: SylvanSport

