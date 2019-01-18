All of this implies that, while the animals could still effectively feel, and respond to, external pain stimuli, they were not emotionally bothered by it. It is still yet to be established whether this same neurological mechanism is found in humans, but the next stage for the researchers is to answer that very question. And if verified, it will open entirely new pathways for future pain research and treatment. Being able to silence the emotional sensation of pain while retaining the physical sensation would revolutionize treatments for chronic pain sufferers.