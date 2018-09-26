Pampille tiny house offers flexibility for a growing familyView gallery - 19 images
French tiny house firm Baluchon recently completed its latest model, the Pampille. The compact towable home measures just 6 m (20 ft)-long and sleeps up to five people at a squeeze. It also features a bedroom with a partition that allows the owners to add a new baby room if their family grows.
The Pampille is based on a standard double-axle trailer and clad in red cedar shingles and poplar, and looks more like a typical American-style cottage-like tiny house than most of Baluchon's previous models. The interior is finished in natural spruce and red cedar.
Visitors enter into a small living room containing a sofa bed that sleeps two, as well as a coffee table, a side table, and a small storage loft.
Further into the home lies a small dining table that's part of a storage-integrated staircase, as well as a kitchenette with a sink, propane-powered two-burner stove, and a fridge. Baluchon shoehorned in a bookcase nearby, and a door leads into a bathroom with a toilet, shower and some storage space – but as usual with the firm, there's no sink in there.
The Pampille's loft bedroom features a removable partition so that the owners can choose to either have one large room or divide it to create a small room suitable for a child (it's set up like this in the photos). While we don't want to oversell what's essentially only a wood divider, it's a good way to make the most out of the available space until the child grows and needs a bigger room.
The Pampille gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and is kept warm with electric heaters. Insulation is a mixture of cotton, linen and hemp in the floor and walls, and wood fiber in the ceiling.
The home was recently delivered to southwestern France. We've no word on its price, but those interested can contact the firm directly.
Source: Baluchon
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more