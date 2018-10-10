Peugeot Boxer motorhome punches above its weight as a light, compact second home on wheelsView gallery - 22 images
Just steps away from the Citroën Type H WildCamp and Jumper Biker Solution concepts at the 2018 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, Groupe PSA showed a different style of new motorhome – one with less flash, more practicality. The Peugeot Boxer Orange Camp T 740 EB lives much bigger than its compact size lets on, offering an available smart home system, full kitchen with four burners and an oven, and enough sleeping space for a family of four. Out on the road, it capitalizes on lightweight, wood-free construction and BlueHDi diesel engine technology for a lighter, more efficient ride.
German motorhome specialist Orange Camp turns the Peugeot Boxer van into the 24-ft (7.4-m) semi-integrated T 740 EB. With two individual single beds in the rear, it rides standard as a two-person motorhome, but an available lift-away bed adds an extra two sleeping berths for families and other adventurous quartets.
We checked out more Class B and C motorhome interiors than we'd care to count in Düsseldorf, and Orange Camp's Boxer T 740 EB stood out because of its large four-burner gas range and the beautiful wooden lids that rest on top of the burners and sink.
Interestingly enough, while that multi-tone wood stuck out in our mind, the T 740 EB's main claim to fame has to do with its lack of wood. Plywood features in the interior fit-out, but the motorhome cabin is built around a wood-free strategy that swaps in lighter structural materials – polyurethane framing in place of wood, XPS foam insulation instead of EPS, a fiberglass roof, and aluminum sides and floor. In fact, Orange Camp lists the model as the T 740 EB "OHO," or Ohne Holz-Technik (Wood-Free Technology).
Back at the spacious four-burner stove, an oven fills out the range, adding some meal preparation flexibility, while travelers who don't need an oven on the go can swap in a storage unit below the stove. A sink and 146-L refrigerator/freezer complete the well-equipped kitchen area.
A central dry bathroom layout puts a shower room next to the kitchen block and a washroom with ceramic toilet and sink on the other side. Up in the front of the living cabin, the dining area seats five around an expandable table.
The Boxer T 740 EB also includes a Truma Combi heater/hot water boiler, a 95-Ah battery and a heated rear garage. The optional Homesmartsystem adds mobile internet and an alarm/video surveillance security system, while the Red Chili package displayed at the show brings a variety of interior and exterior upgrades, including a 24-in LED TV with satellite, 160-watt solar system, 6.2-in touchscreen navigation system, reverse camera, and remote controlled awning.
The T EB 740 starts at €53,990 (approx. US$62,150), as listed in Orange Camp's 2018 price guide. Peugeot's 129-hp (96-kW) 2.0-liter BlueHDi diesel engine comes standard, and a 160-hp (119-kW) BlueHDi engine is available optionally. Orange Camp also offers the more compact €52,990 T 690 QB and the €53,990 A 750 GT alcove four-sleeper, both also based on the Boxer.
Groupe PSA had a few interesting camper vans and motorhomes on show in Düsseldorf, and we've added photos of a couple others to the gallery, including the retro-modern Type H WildCamp, a show highlight.
Sources: Peugeot, Orange Camp (both German)
