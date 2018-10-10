Just steps away from the Citroën Type H WildCamp and Jumper Biker Solution concepts at the 2018 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, Groupe PSA showed a different style of new motorhome – one with less flash, more practicality. The Peugeot Boxer Orange Camp T 740 EB lives much bigger than its compact size lets on, offering an available smart home system, full kitchen with four burners and an oven, and enough sleeping space for a family of four. Out on the road, it capitalizes on lightweight, wood-free construction and BlueHDi diesel engine technology for a lighter, more efficient ride.

