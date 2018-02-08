In any case, Peugeot points out that a seven percent diversion during an hour-long drive at 30 mph (48 km/h) equates to 3.35 km (2 mi) not looking the road, something it describes as "staggering." The two percent figure, if roughly representative, equates to around 1 km (0.6 mi) of extra road seen by the driver, which could well be the difference between life and death. So if nothing else, the study does highlight how every little bit can make a difference when it comes to driver focus.