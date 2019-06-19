Peugeot e-2008 SUV bolsters the compact crossover EV marketView gallery - 9 images
Peugeot's second generation 2008 SUV was announced today, and will be available with electric, petrol or diesel powertrains when it hits showrooms later this year, becoming one of the first urban electric crossovers available.
The e-2008 electric SUV is Peugeot's second all electric vehicle, behind the just released e-208. It shares the same 100kW (136 hp) electric motor and 50kWh battery pack of its smaller cousin, and under WLTP testing it has a slightly shorter range – 310 km (193 mi) compared with the 340 km (211 mi) range of the e-208.
The 136 hp electric powertrain is now available as an alternative to the 99 hp, 128 hp, and 153 hp versions of the 1.2-liter PureTech three-cylinder engine and a 99 hp or 130 hp 1.5-liter BlueHDI diesel on offer in the model.
Recharge times for the e-2008 vary depending on the power outlet, with a 100 kW terminal capable of recharging the e-2008 to 80 percent capacity in just 30 minutes according to Peugeot, while a full charge using conventional 7.4 kW and 11 kW fast chargers will take around eight hours and five hours respectively.
The second generation 2008 SUV also features the company's latest 3D i-Cockpit, which incorporates a holographic head-up display that Peugeot claims will improve driver reaction times.
Pricing for the new 2008 compact crossover has not yet been announced.
