"This competition is disconnected from the PEUGEOT brand's electrification schedule," said Peugeot CEO Jean-Phillippe Imparato in a statement, "which is being carried out in accordance with the plan established with an initial offer as early as 2020. Driving pleasure is at the heart of the brand's history. Electrification is a new opportunity to offer new high-performance versions to our customers looking for low-emission sports sensations. Driving sensations will be amplified by the performance provided by electrification."