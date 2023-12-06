© 2023 New Atlas
Powerful solar storms dazzle in annual aurora photography gallery

By Michael Irving
December 05, 2023
Island of Aurora by Kat Lawman, taken in Wales, UK. Vibrant pillars of green and pink stretch over a lighthouse
Waning Sun by Alex Wides, taken on Senja Island, Norway. Powerful ribbons of light weave across the sky during an 11-pm Arctic sunset
Lost Who I Want To Be by Jordan McInally, shot in Moke Lake, New Zealand. The photographer spent a quiet night alone on this ridge, watching the skies
Goleuadau’r Gogledd by Mathew Browne, shot in Wales, UK. The name means "Northern Lights" in Welsh, with the image capturing the natural light show above the 200-year-old Paxton's Tower
Storm Over Sukamak by Nickolas Warner, shot in Alaska, USA.
The Red Flame by Laura Oppelt, snapped in Wadden Sea National Parks, Germany. Anchored ships sparkle on the horizon under a stunning show rare in
The Arctic Dance by Vincent Beudez, taken in Northern Norway. The strongest solar storm of the year, created a dancing red curtain and sharp, shimmering beams
The Platform by Virgil Reglioni, taken in Otertinden, Norway. The photographer and his partner ascended the steep climb to capture the aurora against this cliff, unaware they'd fortuitously chosen the day of the strongest geomagnetic storm in six years
Red Alert by William Preite, taken in the Dolomites, Italy.
Green Snakes by Filip Hrebenda, captured in Vikten, Norway. Low tide allowed the photographer to construct an image of leading lines in the ground and the sky together
Echant by Paul Wilson, captured in Canterbury, New Zealand. A mountain peak juts into the colorful sky above Camp Saddle, featuring cameos by the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds – satellite galaxies that orbit the Milky Way
Gatklettur Northen Lights by Stefano Pellegrini, taken in Gatklettur, Iceland. The aurora forms stunning swirls that complement the rocky arch in the foreground
Bakers Oven Aurora Australis by Josh Beames, taken on the Great Ocean Road, Australia. Bright colors dance above a rock formation called Baker's Oven on the southern Australian coast
Aurora Flame by Richard Zheng, taken on the Dunedin Peninsula, New Zealand. The aurora itself shares the sky with a blood-red nebula in this eerie image
Aurora Explosion by Jason Perry, shot in Tasmania, Australia. The southern lights blast over the horizon, while the Milky Way parts the sky
The Sun is approaching the most active period of the solar cycle, which is great news for aurora photographers around the world. As such, Capture the Atlas’ annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year collection is particularly vibrant this year, showcasing stunning light shows from southern Australia up to the Arctic.

Every year Dan Zafra, Editor-in-Chief of the travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, pulls together a couple dozen of the best images of the aurora taken that season. Now in its sixth year, this iteration of the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year collection features 25 photographers of 13 different nationalities, snapping images in 11 different countries.

This year feels different though. The Sun is kicking into the active part of its 11-year cycle of activity, with a flurry of flares that have caught scientists off-guard. Solar maximum, as it's known, is a whole year ahead of schedule and forecast to be stronger and longer-lasting than usual.

The good news is that this supercharges the natural light show, bringing starker details and more vibrant colors to the aurorae, as well as making them visible in more places around the globe. And this is clear in the entries for 2023’s Northern Lights Photographer of the Year collection.

The Arctic Dance by Vincent Beudez, taken in Northern Norway. The strongest solar storm of the year, created a dancing red curtain and sharp, shimmering beams
A perfect example is this image, named The Arctic Dance by French photographer Vincent Beudez. It was taken in Northern Norway during the strongest solar storm of the year, resulting in a dancing red curtain and shimmering beams unlike any the photographer had seen before.

Many more astounding aurora images can be found in our gallery, and you can browse the rest of the collection over on Capture the Atlas. If that’s not enough to satisfy your curiosity, check out last year’s photos or the blog’s other annual collection showing off the Milky Way.

Source: Capture the Atlas

Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.

