© 2022 New Atlas
Photography

Amateurs excel in the 2022 David Malin astrophotography awards

By Rich Haridy
August 04, 2022
Amateurs excel in the 2022 David Malin astrophotography awards
Honorable Mention - Nightscapes. "Swamped Skies"
Honorable Mention - Nightscapes. "Swamped Skies"
View 23 Images
Overall Winner. "Old Giant in the Fog"
1/23
Overall Winner. "Old Giant in the Fog"
Winner - Photo Editor's Choice. Nightscapes. "Beams at the Arctic Henge"
2/23
Winner - Photo Editor's Choice. Nightscapes. "Beams at the Arctic Henge"
Winner - Deep Sky. "NGC 6188 Immortal Kombat"
3/23
Winner - Deep Sky. "NGC 6188 Immortal Kombat"
Winner - Junior. "Gems of Outer Carina"
4/23
Winner - Junior. "Gems of Outer Carina"
Winner - Smartphone Astrophotography. "Celestial River Bifurcation"
5/23
Winner - Smartphone Astrophotography. "Celestial River Bifurcation"
Winner - Solar System. "Mare Crisium"
6/23
Winner - Solar System. "Mare Crisium"
Winner - Theme - Alignments. "Origin of Stars"
7/23
Winner - Theme - Alignments. "Origin of Stars"
Winner - Wide-Field. "Bluey"
8/23
Winner - Wide-Field. "Bluey"
Highly Commended - Deep Sky. "The Southern Pinwheel Galaxy"
9/23
Highly Commended - Deep Sky. "The Southern Pinwheel Galaxy"
Highly Commended - Deep Sky. "The Barred Spiral Galaxy NGC 1398"
10/23
Highly Commended - Deep Sky. "The Barred Spiral Galaxy NGC 1398"
Highly Commended - Junior, plus Photo Editor's Pick. "Horsehead Nebula"
11/23
Highly Commended - Junior, plus Photo Editor's Pick. "Horsehead Nebula"
Highly Commended - Junior. "Carina Nebula"
12/23
Highly Commended - Junior. "Carina Nebula"
Highly Commended - Smartphone, plus Photo Editor's Pick. "Aurora Australis at Hanging Rock"
13/23
Highly Commended - Smartphone, plus Photo Editor's Pick. "Aurora Australis at Hanging Rock"
Highly Commended - Theme, Alignments, plus Photo Editor's Pick. "Lunar Eclipse over Q1 Building"
14/23
Highly Commended - Theme, Alignments, plus Photo Editor's Pick. "Lunar Eclipse over Q1 Building"
Highly Commended - Theme, Alignments. "Planetary Aviation" by
15/23
Highly Commended - Theme, Alignments. "Planetary Aviation"
Highly Commended - Wide-Field. "Riding a Blue Horse"
16/23
Highly Commended - Wide-Field. "Riding a Blue Horse"
Highly Commended - Wide-Field. "Rho from Middleton"
17/23
Highly Commended - Wide-Field. "Rho from Middleton"
Honorable Mention - Deep-Sky. "The Dragon's Lair"
18/23
Honorable Mention - Deep-Sky. "The Dragon's Lair"
Honorable Mention - Deep Sky. "Cradles of Life"
19/23
Honorable Mention - Deep Sky. "Cradles of Life"
Honorable Mention - Nightscapes. "Aurora in the East Fjords"
20/23
Honorable Mention - Nightscapes. "Aurora in the East Fjords"
Honorable Mention - Nightscapes. "Lunar Spectrum"
21/23
Honorable Mention - Nightscapes. "Lunar Spectrum"
Honorable Mention - Nightscapes. "Swamped Skies"
22/23
Honorable Mention - Nightscapes. "Swamped Skies"
Honorable Mention - Wide Field. "Orion the Hunter"
23/23
Honorable Mention - Wide Field. "Orion the Hunter"
View gallery - 23 images

Named after world-renowned photographer and astronomer David Malin, the Southern Hemisphere’s most prestigious amateur astrophotography competition conducted by the Central West Astronomical Society (CWAS) has delivered a stellar collection of images celebrating everything from stunning deep space snaps to more earthbound nightscapes.

Across the 1970s and 1980s, David Malin pioneered a number of processing techniques that enhanced the field of astrophotography. Before computers, or digital sensors, Malin’s three-color wide field images of deep space objects were some of the most extraordinary galactic images anyone had ever captured.

Overall Winner. "Old Giant in the Fog"
Overall Winner. "Old Giant in the Fog"

His namesake photography contest, The David Malin Awards, has been running for around 20 years and this year spanned eight categories: Deep Sky, Wide-Field, Nightscapes, Solar System, Animated Sequences, Junior (under 18s), a special themed category looking at Alignments, and for the first time a dedicated Smartphone Astrophotography category.

The top prize this year went to a shot from mechanical engineer Ian Inverarity. The shot captured a gorgeous Australian gum tree, with fog looming in the background and the Milky Way framing it all.

Winner - Deep Sky. "NGC 6188 Immortal Kombat"
Winner - Deep Sky. "NGC 6188 Immortal Kombat"

Malin, who chooses the overall top winner after an expert judging panel selects the category winners, said it is incredible watching technology advance so quickly, allowing anyone to become an astrophotographer.

"This year has included the most marvellous array of pictures I've ever seen," Malin said to Australia’s ABC News. "Most of my tech was in a dark room, using chemicals and plates.”

Winner - Smartphone Astrophotography. "Celestial River Bifurcation"
Winner - Smartphone Astrophotography. "Celestial River Bifurcation"

Winning the competition's first Smartphone category prize was Lucy Yunxi Hu. Capturing an incredible look at the stars with a dead tree in the foreground, the judging panel particularly noted the skill it took to get this image using just a smartphone.

"This is the best effort I have seen of a tracked image on a smartphone," the judges noted. "While the resolution is relatively poor, as you might expect, the colors are very well captured, and an interesting foreground is well lit."

Take a look through our gallery at more pics from this year's spectacular set of winners.

Source: Central West Astronomical Society

View gallery - 23 images

Tags

PhotographyPhotographyAmateur astronomyCompetitionAwards
No comments
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade while also acting as film critic for several radio broadcasters and podcasts. His interests focus on psychedelic science, new media, and science oddities. Rich completed his Masters degree in the Arts back in 2013 before joining New Atlas in 2016.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!