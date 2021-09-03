The best underwater photography awarded in the Through Your Lens contest

In its 17th year the Through Your Lens underwater photography contest continues to deliver an extraordinary assortment of undersea images. This year's highlights include a stunning shot of a shrimp helping clean the teeth of a moray eel and a clever composition of a scuba diver under thick ice.

This year, the Through Your Lens contest, which is developed and produced by Scuba Diving Magazine, accrued more than 1,700 submissions spanning four simple categories: Behavior, Wide Angle, Compact and Macro.

Grand Prize Winner. Nikon D810 in a Nimar Pro housing; Nikon 60mm f2.8 lens; two Sea&Sea YS-D2J strobes; Orcatorch D910V focus light, f/22; 1/250; ISO 80. French Angelfish, Bonaire Island Lorenzo Mittiga/Scuba Diving Magazine

The Grand Prize this year went to experienced photographer and marine biologist Lorenzo Mittiga, whose winning shot was taken around his Caribbean home of Bonaire Island and offers a unique portrait of the inquisitive and territorial French angelfish.

"In this case, I was totally concentrated to get a nice front portrait of a less common queen angelfish, shyer and faster, hiding intermittently behind a rock," says Mittiga. "This French angel looked like it wanted to be the prima donna, and it stole the scene."

1st Place - Wide Angle. Nikon D750 in a Subal housing; Nikon AF-S Fisheye Nikkor 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED lens, f/9; 1/100; ISO 200 Viktor Lyagushkin/Scuba Diving Magazine

Another highlight comes in Viktor Lyagushkin's Wide-Angle-category-winning shot contrasting the world under sea ice with a person standing on the surface. Lyagushkin says he spent hundreds of dives looking for this particular shot.

"I dreamed of showing the difference between the surface and under-ice worlds in one shot," says Lyagushkin. "It was not an easy task: The difference in quantity of light under and over the ice was great. I also wanted to include a diver and something on the bottom of the frame."

2nd Place - Behavior. Nikon D90 in a Nauticam housing; 60mm macro lens; two Inon Z-240 strobes, f/22; 1/200; ISO 125. Viper Moray Eel with Cleaner Shrimp Cedric Peneua/Scuba Diving Magazine

Take a look through our gallery at all the winners in this year's impressive contest.

Source: Scuba Diving Magazine