The best underwater photography awarded in the Through Your Lens contest

By Rich Haridy
September 02, 2021
The best underwater photograph...
2nd Place - Compact. Olympus TG-4, f/6.3; 1/200; ISO 200. Seaweed blenny inside black sponge
1st Place - Compact. Olympus TG-4, f/3.5; 1/80; ISO 200. Reef squid, Réunion Island (near Madagascar)
1st Place - Macro. Nikon D800; Seacam housing; Nikon 105mm macro lens; Sea&Sea strobe, f/29; 1/250; ISO 100. Emperor shrimp
1st Place - Wide Angle. Nikon D750 in a Subal housing; Nikon AF-S Fisheye Nikkor 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED lens, f/9; 1/100; ISO 200
Grand Prize Winner. Nikon D810 in a Nimar Pro housing; Nikon 60mm f2.8 lens; two Sea&Sea YS-D2J strobes; Orcatorch D910V focus light, f/22; 1/250; ISO 80. French Angelfish, Bonaire Island
1st Place - Behavior. Nikon D850 in a Nauticam housing; Nikon 60mm 2.8 lens; Ikelite DS-161 strobes, f/22; 1/250; ISO 320. Salp colony with Oxycephalus amphipod
2nd Place - Behavior. Nikon D90 in a Nauticam housing; 60mm macro lens; two Inon Z-240 strobes, f/22; 1/200; ISO 125. Viper Moray Eel with Cleaner Shrimp
2nd Place - Macro. Nikon D850 in an Ikelite housing; Nikkor 60mm macro lens; Ikelite DS160 strobe with homemade snoot, f/9; 1/100; ISO 160. Bobtail Squid
3rd Place - Wide Angle. Sony A7SII in a Nauticam housing; Sigma 15mm fisheye lens; two Inon Z-330 strobes; Bigblue video light (off-camera), f/8; 1/50, ISO 1600. Yucatan Peninsula
3rd Place - Behavior. Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II in an Olympus housing; M.Zuiko Digital ED 60mm f2.8 macro lens; RGBlue System03 Premium Color video light, f/2.8; 1/400; ISO 2000. Coral spawns
2nd Place - Compact. Olympus TG-4, f/6.3; 1/200; ISO 200. Seaweed blenny inside black sponge
3rd Place - Compact. SeaLife DC2000 camera and SeaLife housing; SeaLife Sea Dragon 2500 Photo-Video Dive Light, f/2.8; 1/400; ISO 125. Goldentail moray eel
3rd Place - Macro. Nikon D7200 in a Sea&Sea housing; two Sea&Sea YS-D2 strobes, f/22; 1/250; ISO 100. Trinchesia nudibranch
2nd Place - Wide Angle. Canon R5 in a Subal housing; 8-15mm FE lens; two Bigblue lights 15K; two Subtronic Pro 160s, f/11; 1 sec; ISO 800. Nurse sharks
In its 17th year the Through Your Lens underwater photography contest continues to deliver an extraordinary assortment of undersea images. This year's highlights include a stunning shot of a shrimp helping clean the teeth of a moray eel and a clever composition of a scuba diver under thick ice.

This year, the Through Your Lens contest, which is developed and produced by Scuba Diving Magazine, accrued more than 1,700 submissions spanning four simple categories: Behavior, Wide Angle, Compact and Macro.

The Grand Prize this year went to experienced photographer and marine biologist Lorenzo Mittiga, whose winning shot was taken around his Caribbean home of Bonaire Island and offers a unique portrait of the inquisitive and territorial French angelfish.

"In this case, I was totally concentrated to get a nice front portrait of a less common queen angelfish, shyer and faster, hiding intermittently behind a rock," says Mittiga. "This French angel looked like it wanted to be the prima donna, and it stole the scene."

Another highlight comes in Viktor Lyagushkin's Wide-Angle-category-winning shot contrasting the world under sea ice with a person standing on the surface. Lyagushkin says he spent hundreds of dives looking for this particular shot.

"I dreamed of showing the difference between the surface and under-ice worlds in one shot," says Lyagushkin. "It was not an easy task: The difference in quantity of light under and over the ice was great. I also wanted to include a diver and something on the bottom of the frame."

Take a look through our gallery at all the winners in this year's impressive contest.

Source: Scuba Diving Magazine

Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.

