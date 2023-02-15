© 2023 New Atlas
Camera-mounted parabolic microphone brings focused sound to video recordings

By Paul Ridden
February 15, 2023
Wildlife film makers can attach a shotgun microphone to a handheld camera while out and about, but might not be able to zero in on the sounds of distant subjects. Dodotronic has launched a camera-mounted parabolic mic that's designed to do just that.

The Hi-Sound Compact is the brainchild of Italy's Ivano Pelicella, who founded a company called Dodotronic in 2003 to design and build quality parabolic and ultrasonic microphones.

Pelicella says that he was inspired to create a portable audio recording solution after meeting wildlife photographers at a recent exhibition in Spain. Though they hauled pricey high-end cameras and lenses with them on shoots, top-notch microphones seemed to be absent from their kits.

Some might take an audio recorder and parabolic microphone with them for focused sound recording, but having to work a camera and such audio equipment on their own could prove challenging. The Hi-Sound Compact was designed to make things easier.

The Hi-Sound Compact stereo parabolic microphone has been developed for the in-the-field audio recording needs of wildlife film makers, sports reporters and investigative or surveillance professionals
The Hi-Sound Compact stereo parabolic microphone has been developed for the in-the-field audio recording needs of wildlife film makers, sports reporters and investigative or surveillance professionals

It's a camera-specific flavor of Dodotronic's Hi-Sound DR stereo parabolic model, and retains the transparent polycarbonate reflectors that focus sound waves to microphone capsules in a similar way to how radio waves are received by a satellite dish.

The device attaches to the shoe mount of a camera and is plugged into the microphone jack, allowing wildlife videographers, field researchers, sports reporters and folks involved in investigative work or surveillance to not only zoom in on a subject using the camera lens but also pick up otherwise inaudible sounds "with stunning quality and with little noise."

The Hi-Sound Compact features two 9.7-mm-diameter (0.38-in) mic capsules calibrated as a matched pair for a signal-to-noise ratio of 80 dB, -24-dB sensitivity, 110-dB SPL and offer "true 20 Hz to 20 kHz performance." Each capsule is mounted on the opposite side of the device's mid-frame and directed to the reflector's center, where the incoming sound is concentrated.

The Hi-Sound Compact is powered by the camera or recording device it's plugged into
The Hi-Sound Compact is powered by the camera or recording device it's plugged into

In addition to mounting directly to a camera, the Hi-Sound Compact can also be attached to a tripod. The setup is powered by the camera or audio recorder it's plugged into, so doesn't require additional batteries. And all in, the device tips the scales at a very portable 300 g (10.5 oz), and a bespoke travel case has been developed to offer in-the-field protection. A handy windshield is also included in the package.

The project is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter, where pledges start at €200 (about US$215). The usual crowdfunding caveats apply, but if all goes to plan shipping is estimated to start in May. The video below has more.

Hi Sound Compact

Source: Dodotronic

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

