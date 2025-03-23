Fujifilm aims retro medium format camera at point-and-shoot fans

If you're looking to get more creative with your handheld photography and need a sensor larger than 35mm for the job, Fujifilm has a new mirrorless camera to show you.

The GFX100RF is like a slightly bigger, medium format version of the X100, which it resembles closely in design. It packs a fixed 35-mm f/4 lens (equivalent to 28 mm in 35-mm format), a 102-megapixel CMOS sensor shared with the GFX 100S II from last year, and a couple of useful inclusions to make it versatile enough to use anywhere you'd want to take a camera.

Committing to the idea of a portable point-and-shoot affair, the lens features a built-in 4-stop ND filter to control how much light you let in and work with longer exposures. It can also focus just 7.87 in (20 cm) away from a subject. This baby features an aspect ratio dial too – a first for Fuji – with nine options to frame your shots in different ways, which is pretty neat to see on a high-end camera like this.

Fujifilm has made portable medium formats in the past, but this appears to be the first with a fixed lens that's aimed at point-and-shoot enthusiasts Fujifilm

The large 43.8 x 32.9-mm sensor, coupled with Fujifilm's top-of-the-line X-Trans 5 processor, promises wide dynamic range, low noise, sharp details, and autofocus accuracy across the entire frame. It also gets AI-powered autofocus for a range of subjects, and can shoot 4K/30fps 10-bit video.

The aspect ratio dial, which offers nine framing options on the fly, is a first for Fujifilm Fujifilm

You'll also find 20 film simulation modes to flip through, as well the option to create custom filters. A quiet shutter will let you shoot street scenes discreetly, and the generously proportioned 0.5-inch OLED rangefinder-style offset viewfinder will give you a proper look at whatever you want to capture.

The GFX100RF gets loads of tactile controls, an OLED viewfinder, and a tiltable screen Fujifilm

With its aluminum body, the GFX100RF comes in at a manageable 1.62 lb (735 g) – not bad for a medium format camera. Fujifilm says its tactile controls, like the machined aluminum dials and aperture ring, will make for quick access and a satisfying experience every time you pick this camera up.

The whole camera is made from machined aluminum, keeping its weight down to a respectable 1.6 lb Fujifilm

This snapper is just a tad larger than the X100 VI, but gets a sensor that's roughly four times bigger. It also comes with dual SD card slots, ports for headphones, a mic, USB-C and HDMI accessories, and a 3:2 screen that tilts up.

It's worth noting there's no onboard flash, or in-body image stabilization. Between those omissions and the fixed lens with limited depth of field, the GFX100RF may not be for everyone. From the photographers' reviews I've been scrubbing through, it sounds like you'll need to spend some time getting used to what it can and can't do, and experiment with the 102-megapixel output that you can crop down to creative compositions.

With its fixed lens and a lack of in-body image stabilization, there's a lot the GFX100RF can't do, but if you care to acquaint yourself with its high-resolution shooting abilities, it could deliver a rewarding experience Fujifilm

The GFX100RF gets a not-insignificant US$4,900 price tag, and will begin shipping late April. You'll get a lens hood, adapter ring, clear filter, and shoulder strap in the box. It sounds an awful lot like it'll be an acquired taste, so we'd recommend researching reviews and trying it out for yourself before sending five grand through the mail.

Source: Fujifilm