Aerial photography hits new heights in the 2020 Drone Awards

By Rich Haridy
September 24, 2020
Commended - Sport. Kleanthis Vikelidis stadium in flames
Commended - Sport. Kleanthis Vikelidis stadium in flames
Highly Commended - People. Mountains of Salt. Thi Xa Ninh Hoa, Vietnam
Commended - Life Under COVID-19. Lockdown Dubai.
Commended - Sport. Start. Ottobiano
Highly Commended - Wildlife. Homecoming. Turkey
Highly Commended - Urban. Sunrise on the Top. Shanghai, China
Commended - Life Under COVID-19. The Parking! Almere, Netherlands
Winner - Nature. Gray Whale Plays Pushing Tourists. Puerto Adolfo Lopez Mateos, Baja California, Mexico
Winner - People. Frozen Land. Eurasian Steppe
Commended - Urban. Grafarkirkja. Gröf, Iceland
Commended - Urban. Time is the Only Witness. Mansuè, Treviso, Italy
Commended - Urban. Buran. Kazakhstan
Commended - Nature. Spring Maple Tree Shadow. Weybridge, Vermont
Highly Commended - Wildlife. An Afternoon Drink. Assam, India
Highly Commended - Life Under COVID-19. Corona. Konya, Turkey
Commended - Nature. Coffee or Tea. Brazil
Commended - Sport. Kleanthis Vikelidis stadium in flames
Commended - People. Hot Attack. Jersey, Channel Islands
Commended - Sport. Sunrise Surfing. Bateau Bay, NSW, Australia
Commended - Urban. Angry Seagull. Chioggia, Venezia
Winner - Life Under COVID-19. Black Flag. A socially distanced protest in Israel, April, 2020
The winning entries in this year’s Drone Photo Awards deliver an outstanding assortment of aerial images, from the overall winning shot, catching a school of salmon forming the shape of a heart, to a special category focusing on the profound ways COVID-19 has transformed our cities.

Only in its third year, the Drone Photo Awards is a contest presented as part of the larger Siena International Photo Awards. The photographs span nine categories this year, covering the usual suspects – Urban, Nature, People, Sport, etc.

Winner - Life Under COVID-19. Black Flag. A socially distanced protest in Israel, April, 2020

A new category in this year’s contest is Empty Cities: Life during COVID-19. This deeply fascinating category delivers an incredible array of aerial urban visions illustrating how this global pandemic has truly disrupted every part of human existence.

Tomer Appelbaum's Black Flag took the top prize in this novel category with a strikingly unique shot that chronicles the strange sight of a protesting crowd socially distancing during the early stages of the pandemic in April.

The top prize went to Australian photographer Jim Picot for a stunning shot of a school of salmon spontaneously forming the shape of a love heart, as a shark moves through its center.

Other highlights include an angry seagull taking aim at a drone, a gorgeous moment showing a gray whale gently pushing along a boat full of tourists, and an amusing “look on the bright side” suggestion that the pandemic has at least eliminated the problem of finding a car park.

Commended - Urban. Angry Seagull. Chioggia, Venezia

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year’s best drone photography.

Source: Drone Photo

