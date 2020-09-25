Aerial photography hits new heights in the 2020 Drone Awards

The winning entries in this year’s Drone Photo Awards deliver an outstanding assortment of aerial images, from the overall winning shot, catching a school of salmon forming the shape of a heart, to a special category focusing on the profound ways COVID-19 has transformed our cities.

Only in its third year, the Drone Photo Awards is a contest presented as part of the larger Siena International Photo Awards. The photographs span nine categories this year, covering the usual suspects – Urban, Nature, People, Sport, etc.

Winner - Life Under COVID-19. Black Flag. A socially distanced protest in Israel, April, 2020 Tomer Appelbaum

A new category in this year’s contest is Empty Cities: Life during COVID-19. This deeply fascinating category delivers an incredible array of aerial urban visions illustrating how this global pandemic has truly disrupted every part of human existence.

Tomer Appelbaum's Black Flag took the top prize in this novel category with a strikingly unique shot that chronicles the strange sight of a protesting crowd socially distancing during the early stages of the pandemic in April.

The top prize went to Australian photographer Jim Picot for a stunning shot of a school of salmon spontaneously forming the shape of a love heart, as a shark moves through its center.

Other highlights include an angry seagull taking aim at a drone, a gorgeous moment showing a gray whale gently pushing along a boat full of tourists, and an amusing “look on the bright side” suggestion that the pandemic has at least eliminated the problem of finding a car park.

Commended - Urban. Angry Seagull. Chioggia, Venezia Alvise Bagagiolo

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year’s best drone photography.

Source: Drone Photo