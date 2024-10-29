© 2024 New Atlas
Photography

Gallery: Our favorite shots from the 2024 Close Up Photographer of the Year shortlist

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 29, 2024
Gallery: Our favorite shots from the 2024 Close Up Photographer of the Year shortlist
Minghui Yuan - Cleaners in the Rainforest
Minghui Yuan - Cleaners in the Rainforest
View 19 Images
Minghui Yuan - Cleaners in the Rainforest
1/19
Minghui Yuan - Cleaners in the Rainforest
Igor Mikula - Eggs
2/19
Igor Mikula - Eggs
Aloys Pichard - Deadly Amplexus
3/19
Aloys Pichard - Deadly Amplexus
Marco Chan - Apartment in a Leaf
4/19
Marco Chan - Apartment in a Leaf
Artur Tomaszek - Crazy in Love
5/19
Artur Tomaszek - Crazy in Love
Jay Birmingham - Demoiselles At Dawn
6/19
Jay Birmingham - Demoiselles At Dawn
Jose Madrigal - Crystal Blue Flight
7/19
Jose Madrigal - Crystal Blue Flight
Jamie Spensley - Sandy Mushroom
8/19
Jamie Spensley - Sandy Mushroom
José Luis Gigirey - Storm of Spores
9/19
José Luis Gigirey - Storm of Spores
Ivanenko Svetlana - Clash of the Titans
10/19
Ivanenko Svetlana - Clash of the Titans
Rafael Steinlesberger - Starfruit Enjoyer
11/19
Rafael Steinlesberger - Starfruit Enjoyer
David Southern - Canyons
12/19
David Southern - Canyons
Ulrike Unterbruner - Tidal Flats
13/19
Ulrike Unterbruner - Tidal Flats
Aris-Kolokontes - Eresus Walckenaeri
14/19
Aris-Kolokontes - Eresus Walckenaeri
Jamie Hall - Freshly
15/19
Jamie Hall - Freshly
Anna Valimaki - Carnivore
16/19
Anna Valimaki - Carnivore
Sebastien Blomme - Tournicoti
17/19
Sebastien Blomme - Tournicoti
Brian Skjerven - Hooded Nudies
18/19
Brian Skjerven - Hooded Nudies
Daniel Sly - Potbellied Seahorse
19/19
Daniel Sly - Potbellied Seahorse
View gallery - 19 images

It's that time of the year again. We've got our hands on the shortlisted pictures from the 2024 Close-up Photographer of the Year competition, so you can feast your eyes on a whole new collection of natural wonders from around the world.

This is the 6th edition of the annual competition dedicated to highlighting the best in close-up, macro, and micro photography. The 25 judges combed through 11,681 photographs across 11 categories, in a bid to award one winner a £2,500 ($3,245) cash top prize and a trophy.

Flipping through this year's shortlist, I was blown away by the technical skills, artistic compositions and otherworldly subjects on display all at once. We've curated a selection of fascinating images from nine categories of photographs of natural marvels, including animals, insects, arachnids, and invertebrates. You can see a couple below, but can find them all in our gallery.

Ivanenko Svetlana - Clash of the Titans
Ivanenko Svetlana - Clash of the Titans

The Top 100 pictures and winners will be selected in January 2025. Check out last year's winners here, and find the competition website here.

Rafael Steinlesberger - Starfruit Enjoyer
Rafael Steinlesberger - Starfruit Enjoyer

And of course there's more where that came from. Feed your micro photography fix with the winning entries from this year's Nikon Small World competition that were announced earlier this month.

View gallery - 19 images

Tags

PhotographyGallerynatureMacroPhotography
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!