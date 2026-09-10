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Photography

Hohem's 2-in-1 Eyepic is a gimbal camera with a detachable minicam

By Ben Coxworth
September 10, 2026
Hohem's 2-in-1 Eyepic is a gimbal camera with a detachable minicam
The Hohem Eyepic should be available in the first quarter of 2027 – pricing has yet to be announced
The Hohem Eyepic should be available in the first quarter of 2027 – pricing has yet to be announced
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The Hohem Eyepic should be available in the first quarter of 2027 – pricing has yet to be announced
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The Hohem Eyepic should be available in the first quarter of 2027 – pricing has yet to be announced

While gimbal-stabilized video cameras are great for smoothing out the shakes, sometimes it's nice to have a tiny wearable camera, too. Well, Hohem's just-announced Eyepic will soon let you have both in one modular device.

Unveiled this past weekend at IFA 2026, the Eyepic at first appears to be like any other DJI-Osmo-inspired gimbalcam.

Its 4K/60fps camera module, however, can be pulled off and used separately from the gimbal if desired. Users can see what the camera is shooting via a 1080p live feed that is streamed to the gimbal handle's 2.51-inch touchscreen. That screen also allows the camera to be wirelessly controlled from a distance of up to 10 m (32.8 ft).

The camera comes with both a hat clip and a lanyard, plus it has a built-in magnet for additional mounting possibilities. What's more, it's waterproof to a depth of 10 meters.

When the camera is attached to the three-axis gimbal, its shooting orientation can be adjusted simply by swiveling the touchscreen. Swiveling the screen to a vertical or horizontal orientation causes the camera to physically pivot to portrait or landscape mode, respectively.

According to Hohem, the Eyepic should reach the market in the first quarter of next year. More details, including pricing, should be provided at that time.

And while the company claims that this is "the world's first 2-in-1 pocket gimbal camera," that title actually went to the Feiyu Pocket 3 back in 2023.

Source: Hohem

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PhotographyVideo CamerasGimbalsActioncamIFA 2026Modular
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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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