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Photography

Pint-sized 4K touch camera puts a trio of lenses in your pocket

By Monica J. White
July 08, 2026
Pint-sized 4K touch camera puts a trio of lenses in your pocket
The PocketTrio’s pure-white, Y2K-inspired styling is pitched as both an everyday shooter and a fashion accessory
The PocketTrio’s pure-white, Y2K-inspired styling is pitched as both an everyday shooter and a fashion accessory
View 5 Images
The PocketTrio’s pure-white, Y2K-inspired styling is pitched as both an everyday shooter and a fashion accessory
1/5
The PocketTrio’s pure-white, Y2K-inspired styling is pitched as both an everyday shooter and a fashion accessory
The PocketTrio combines a triple-lens array with a full touchscreen in a pocket-sized, Y2K-inspired body
2/5
The PocketTrio combines a triple-lens array with a full touchscreen in a pocket-sized, Y2K-inspired body
As the name suggests, the PocketTrio is supremely portable
3/5
As the name suggests, the PocketTrio is supremely portable
The triple-lens setup pairs a 4K main camera with dual 1080p wide-angle and front-facing lenses for flexible shooting
4/5
The triple-lens setup pairs a 4K main camera with dual 1080p wide-angle and front-facing lenses for flexible shooting
A companion app is designed to beam footage straight to a phone, ready for posting to social platforms
5/5
A companion app is designed to beam footage straight to a phone, ready for posting to social platforms
View gallery - 5 images

Compact cameras are currently experiencing something of a revival, buoyed by a Gen Z crowd chasing the look and feel of early-2000s digicams. We’ve watched that nostalgia wave wash over plenty of crowdfunding campaigns lately, from the film-mimicking Rewindpix to the gloriously retro Alfie BOXX.

The latest hopeful is the PocketTrio, a palm-sized camera currently seeking backers on Kickstarter. Rather than leaning purely on vintage charm, it makes a case built around versatility, folding three lenses and a smartphone-style touchscreen into a body designed to slip into a shirt pocket. The pitch is squarely aimed at vloggers and solo creators who want something more deliberate than their phone, but far less cumbersome than a mirrorless rig.

The triple-lens setup pairs a 4K main camera with dual 1080p wide-angle and front-facing lenses for flexible shooting
The triple-lens setup pairs a 4K main camera with dual 1080p wide-angle and front-facing lenses for flexible shooting

The setup pairs a 4K main camera with two 1080p lenses covering wide-angle and front-facing selfie duties, so creators can jump between cityscapes, vlogs, and group shots without swapping devices. The main sensor is rated for 64-MP stills and video up to 5K/4K, with 1080p/60fps as the baseline, alongside 16x zoom and manual control over ISO, exposure, and white balance.

Running the show is an Incell fully laminated touchscreen, which the team says is designed to cut the glare and lag common to entry-level cameras in favor of a responsive, swipe-and-tap interface. There are 16 creative color modes, eight preset scenes, and a set of trend-friendly filters with names like 'Dopamine,' 'Cream,' and 'Soft CCD,' intended to serve up a platform-ready aesthetic straight out of the camera.

Sharing is meant to be just as frictionless. A built-in high-speed Wi-Fi module and companion app are designed to sync clips and photos to a phone in seconds, teeing them up for TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat without cables or card readers.

A companion app is designed to beam footage straight to a phone, ready for posting to social platforms
A companion app is designed to beam footage straight to a phone, ready for posting to social platforms

On Kickstarter, early backers can currently pitch for a PocketTrio from US$139. All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this appears to be this team's first Kickstarter outing so you should keep this in mind if choosing to back this one. Product designs and manufacturing shots have been shared though, and the campaign has comfortably cleared its modest modest $2,500 goal with weeks still left to run.

That said, the idea isn't unique; it arrives amid a steady trickle of compact Kickstarter cameras, including the similarly pocket-friendly AulGo 4K action cam, and a broader industry pivot that has even seen Canon ramping up compact production for younger shooters. The toughest competition for these products, as ever, remains the capable smartphone most of its target backers will already carry.

Still, the appeal is easy to grasp. If the PocketTrio ships as described, it promises a genuinely versatile little camera that trades the single-lens limits of a phone for optical flexibility and tactile, dedicated controls. For creators drawn to the point-and-shoot revival but wanting something a little more capable, it’s a concept worth watching as the campaign plays out.

PocketTrio: 4K Triple-Lens Touchscreen Camera

Source: Kickstarter

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View gallery - 5 images

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PhotographyKickstarterCompactCameras4k
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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