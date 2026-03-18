Retro reusable digicam draws on the spirit of the disposable film camera

The Rewindpix, a non-disposable digital camera currently on Kickstarter, is a throwback to the single-use film cameras for people who missed the 90s the first time around, now that the era is vibing all over again.

Those cheap plastic cameras came preloaded with 400 ISO or higher film and had a fixed aperture.

They typically showed up at parties, weddings, vacations or any situation where camera loss or damage wasn't a concern. They encouraged lots of spontaneous uninhibited snapshots with color tonal shifts that occurred from improper storage or handling, thus adding to their quirky charm.

A photo taken with the Rewindpix Rewindpix

Photographer and Rewindpix designer Xiao Liu aims to bring back that muddy low-res film stock feel with a truly film-inspired compact digital camera that combines both the slower tactile feel of using a film camera with the immediacy of digital upload. At the same time, users are able to switch between “film” mode – to shoot 35mm-analog-style – and standard digital mode.

Although there are other retro film-like digital cameras around, most have tiny viewfinders and laggy shutters. The Rewindpix, on the other hand, has a 25 x 20-mm (1 x 8-in) optical viewfinder with a 3:2 aspect ratio (same as a film camera), 0.78x magnification, and precise frame guidelines. Liu claims it is the “most accurate viewfinder in the screen-free digital camera class.”

A Sony 13MP 1/3.06-inch sensor provides enhanced dynamic range and low-light performance.

A screen on the back displays information such as the number of exposures taken Rewindpix

The body weighs 185 g (6.5 oz) and is composed of 3-mm thick PVC and metal. There is a built-in Xenon flash with a shooting distance of 1 to 3 meters (3.3 to 9.8 ft) plus a cold shoe mount to enhance that retro flash overexposure. Each battery charge supposedly lasts approximately 300 shots per charge or 250 shots if used with flash.

The lens is part glass and plastic with a fixed aperture of f/2.2 with shutter speeds from 1 second to 1/2,000 second with a focal range of 1m to infinity. Additional features include a 1/4-inch tripod mount and 43-mm lens thread that accepts filter attachments.

Liu includes a film winder though no film is required (to really give the feel of advancing a frame), a swappable shutter button, a filter switch with three filters settings, and a 1-inch LCD monochrome screen that shows remaining frames and exposure settings.

Pledges for the Rewindpix start at $119 Rewindpix

In film mode, the camera functions just like an analog film camera with 36 exposures maximum. ISO settings range from 100-6400, although the user is not locked into one film style as it can be changed mid-roll with the filter switch. A RAW jpeg file is also saved onto the 4GB SD card that is included with the Rewindpix.

Images can be transferred to the user's smartphone via Wi-Fi, and 36 film-inspired filters applied within an accompanying free app.

You can grab very own Rewindpix in Sand Dune (ivory) or Moon Rock (black) for a pledge of US$119 (MSRP $199) if all goes according to plan with funding and production. It should ship in June.

Rewindpix: A Non-disposable Digital “Film” Camera

Sources: Kickstarter, Rewindpix

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