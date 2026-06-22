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Photography

Gallery: Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year finalists

By Bronwyn Thompson
June 21, 2026
Gallery: Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year finalists
Animal Behaviour: "Strutting Tern" (Lord Howe Island, NSW), by Georgina Steytler
Animal Behaviour: "Strutting Tern" (Lord Howe Island, NSW), by Georgina Steytler
View 29 Images
Animal Behaviour: "Strutting Tern" (Lord Howe Island, NSW), by Georgina Steytler
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Animal Behaviour: "Strutting Tern" (Lord Howe Island, NSW), by Georgina Steytler
Animal Behaviour: "A Rock and a Hard Place" – (St Andrews Bay, South Georgia Island), by Rachelle Mackintosh
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Animal Behaviour: "A Rock and a Hard Place" – (St Andrews Bay, South Georgia Island), by Rachelle Mackintosh
Animals in Nature: "A Brand New Day" by Tim Henry
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Animals in Nature: "A Brand New Day" (Kundjey’mi Country, Kakadu, NT), by Tim Henry
Animals in Nature: "Wings of the Golden Light" (Enoggera Reservoir, Brisbane, Qld), by Oleskii Boiko
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Animals in Nature: "Wings of the Golden Light" (Enoggera Reservoir, Brisbane, Qld), by Oleskii Boiko
Animals in Nature: "Penguin Pose" (Weddell Sea, Antarctica), by Matt Bell
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Animals in Nature: "Penguin Pose" (Weddell Sea, Antarctica), by Matt Bell
Animals in Nature: "Wings as Raincoats" (Wurundjeri Country/Yarra Bend Park, Melbourne, Vic), by Doug Gimesy
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Animals in Nature: "Wings as Raincoats" (Wurundjeri Country/Yarra Bend Park, Melbourne, Vic), by Doug Gimesy
Animals in Nature: "Feathered Refuge" (Ngurgenboro/Herdsman Lake, Perth, WA), by Donald Chin
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Animals in Nature: "Feathered Refuge" (Ngurgenboro/Herdsman Lake, Perth, WA), by Donald Chin
Animals in Nature: "Just in Time" (Garigal and Gannagal Country/Long Reef Aquatic Reserve, Sydney, NSW), by Colin Chan
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Animals in Nature: "Just in Time" (Garigal and Gannagal Country/Long Reef Aquatic Reserve, Sydney, NSW), by Colin Chan
Animals in Nature: "Botanic Wren" (Bunurong/Boonwurrung Country, Melbourne, Vic), by Allison Premischook
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Animals in Nature: "Botanic Wren" (Bunurong/Boonwurrung Country, Melbourne, Vic), by Allison Premischook
Macro: "Spider Piñata" (Gureng Gureng Country/Gin Gin, Qld), by Melissa Christi
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Macro: "Spider Piñata" (Gureng Gureng Country/Gin Gin, Qld), by Melissa Christi
Macro: "Shifting Shadows" (Gadigal Country, Sydney, NSW), by Lincoln Macgregor
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Macro: "Shifting Shadows" (Gadigal Country, Sydney, NSW), by Lincoln Macgregor
Macro: "Miniscule but Deadly Dive Bomber" (Yugambeh Country/Lamington National Park, Qld), by François Brassard
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Macro: "Miniscule but Deadly Dive Bomber" (Yugambeh Country/Lamington National Park, Qld), by François Brassard
Macro: "Surrounded by Foes" (Madang, Papua New Guinea), by François Brassard
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Macro: "Surrounded by Foes" (Madang, Papua New Guinea), by François Brassard
Macro: "Pygmy Seahorse Portrait" (Lembeh Strait, Indonesia), by Daniel Sly
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Macro: "Pygmy Seahorse Portrait" (Lembeh Strait, Indonesia), by Daniel Sly
Macro: "Curvy Cytaea" (Gimuy-walubarra yidi Country/Cairns, Qld), by Bridgette Gower
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Macro: "Curvy Cytaea" (Gimuy-walubarra yidi Country/Cairns, Qld), by Bridgette Gower
Animal Behaviour: "The Secret Lives of 'Non-Jumping' Ants" (Kuring-Gai Country, Sydney, NSW), by Daniel M. Allman
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Animal Behaviour: "The Secret Lives of 'Non-Jumping' Ants" (Kuring-Gai Country, Sydney, NSW), by Daniel M. Allman
Animal Behaviour: "Spearfishing" (Wiradjuri Country/Condobolin, NSW), by David Stowe
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Animal Behaviour: "Spearfishing" (Wiradjuri Country/Condobolin, NSW), by David Stowe
Animal Behaviour: "Breakwater Flight" (Cuverville Island, Antarctica), by Dylan Giannakopoulos
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Animal Behaviour: "Breakwater Flight" (Cuverville Island, Antarctica), by Dylan Giannakopoulos
Animal Behaviour: "Crab Attack" (Yawuru Nagulagun/Roebuck Bay Marine Park, WA), by Emma Parker
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Animal Behaviour: "Crab Attack" (Yawuru Nagulagun/Roebuck Bay Marine Park, WA), by Emma Parker
Animal Behaviour: "Right of Way" (Macquarie Island, Tas), by John Harrison
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Animal Behaviour: "Right of Way" (Macquarie Island, Tas), by John Harrison
Animal Behaviour: "Small Gestures" (Lake Te Anau, NZ), by Kristian Bell
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Animal Behaviour: "Small Gestures" (Lake Te Anau, NZ), by Kristian Bell
Animal Behaviour: "Worm Wars" (Menang Country/Albany, WA), by Nathan Watson
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Animal Behaviour: "Worm Wars" (Menang Country/Albany, WA), by Nathan Watson
Animal Behaviour: "Gannet Dance" (Kauwae-a-Māui/Cape Kidnappers, Hawkes Bay, NZ), by Robin Moon
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Animal Behaviour: "Gannet Dance" (Kauwae-a-Māui/Cape Kidnappers, Hawkes Bay, NZ), by Robin Moon
Junior: "Silent Grace" (Kaurna Country/West Lakes, SA), by Aaryan Dhakal
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Junior: "Silent Grace" (Kaurna Country/West Lakes, SA), by Aaryan Dhakal
Junior: "Chattering Honeyeaters" (Ku-Ring-Gai, Sydney, NSW), by Dan Parker
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Junior: "Chattering Honeyeaters" (Ku-Ring-Gai, Sydney, NSW), by Dan Parker
Junior: "Under Surveillance" (Gadigal Country/Maroubra, NSW), by Max Pittorino
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Junior: "Under Surveillance" (Gadigal Country/Maroubra, NSW), by Max Pittorino
Junior: "Miners and the Moon" (Gadigal Country/Maroubra, NSW), by Max Pittorino
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Junior: "Miners and the Moon" (Gadigal Country/Maroubra, NSW), by Max Pittorino
Junior: "I Love Glossies" (Gubbi Gubbi Country/Sunshine Coast, Qld), by Spencer Hitchen
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Junior: "I Love Glossies" (Gubbi Gubbi Country/Sunshine Coast, Qld), by Spencer Hitchen
Threatened Species: "One in 1,000" (Martuthunira Country, Rosemary Island, WA), by Kendra Campbell
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Threatened Species: "One in 1,000" (Martuthunira Country, Rosemary Island, WA), by Kendra Campbell
View gallery - 29 images

Charged with sorting through 2,129 images from more than 500 people, judges have named their shortlist of 100 pictures vying for prizes in the 2026 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (AGNPOTY) competition. Here are our favorites.

Now in its 23rd year, the contest attracts the country's most renowned nature photographers, who could submit their star images in one of 10 categories – Animals in Nature, Animal Behaviour, Botanical, Macro, Landscape, Threatened Species, Monochrome, Our Impact, Portfolio and Junior.

"The images are incredible, and the messages they deliver about our environment and the natural world are both beautiful and poignant," said South Australian Museum Director Samantha Hamilton. "All the shortlisted finalists should be congratulated for their hard work and support for the environment."

The overall winner, as well as those picking up category prizes, will be announced on August 27. The shortlisted images will feature an exhibition opening on 29 August at the South Australian Museum, and from this a People’s Choice award will be announced in January 2027.

"The standard this year was extremely high but there wasn’t much disagreement among the judges," said 2025 winner and 2026 judge Ross Gudgeon. "It was very easy getting down to 200 photos, but it then got very difficult narrowing it down again to the final 100.

"In the end it was pretty much attention to detail that was the difference between making the shortlist or missing out," he added.

Birds feature heavily across multiple categories, including the image above by Western Australian photographer Georgina Steytler, who is shortlisted in the Animal Behaviour category with her snap titled "Strutting Tern."

"The quirky courtship ritual of sooty terns involves the birds cocking their head to one side, dropping their wings and goose-stepping around each other in unison, flicking sand with their feet as they go," Steytler revealed. "I was delighted to get this shot showcasing their wonderful dance."

Australian Geographic Picture Editor Lyndal Irons summed the AGNPOTY contest up well: "Every year, this competition turns a lens to our region and photographers find angles we didn't know were missing."

So here are a few of our chosen highlights from the shortlist, with more in our gallery. Head to the South Australian Museum website to see all 100 finalists.

Animal Behaviour: "A Rock and a Hard Place" – (St Andrews Bay, South Georgia Island), by Rachelle Mackintosh
Animal Behaviour: "A Rock and a Hard Place" – (St Andrews Bay, South Georgia Island), by Rachelle Mackintosh

Sydney, NSW photographer Rachelle Mackintosh, whose marine wildlife photos are incredible, has been shortlisted in the Animal Behaviour category for her image titled "A Rock and a Hard Place," taken at St Andrews Bay, South Georgia Island.

"Newborn elephant seal pups are breastfed for about three weeks before their mothers leave them to fend for themselves," Mackintosh said. "It's hard to say whether this pup was related to either of these females, but, with their booming belches, they both let him know he was not wanted."

Macro: "Shifting Shadows" (Gadigal Country, Sydney, NSW), by Lincoln Macgregor
Macro: "Shifting Shadows" (Gadigal Country, Sydney, NSW), by Lincoln Macgregor

Lincoln Macgregor (NSW) made the Macro shortlist for this capture, titled "Shifting Shadows," featuring a spiny leaf insect – an animal that goes through life largely unnoticed by humans and other threatening species.

"The spiky silhouette of a spiny leaf insect reveals how well-defended these phasmids are from predators," Macgregor explained. "I discovered it on a tree in my backyard one evening, backlit by a living room light. This image goes to show that you don’t always have to travel far to see extraordinary creatures."

Animals in Nature: "Penguin Pose" (Weddell Sea, Antarctica), by Matt Bell
Animals in Nature: "Penguin Pose" (Weddell Sea, Antarctica), by Matt Bell

Photographer Matt Bell (Victoria) demonstrates that patience pays off when it comes to capturing a shot in the wild. And the wait is not an easy task when you're photographing animals in Antarctica.

"Huddled in a Zodiac boat in icy waters off the Antarctic Peninsula, I waited patiently for an Adélie penguin (Pygoscelis adeliae) to propel itself from the water to the safety of an iceberg," Bell said of his image "Penguin Pose," which is shortlisted in the Animals in Nature category. "Persistence delivered as I captured this penguin in an almost levitational-like state, as if posing for the camera."

Macro: "Surrounded by Foes" (Madang, Papua New Guinea), by François Brassard
Macro: "Surrounded by Foes" (Madang, Papua New Guinea), by François Brassard

We all know nature can be brutal, from apex predators to tiny organisms. Here, a pony ant – most commonly known as a green-head ant (Rhytidoponera metallica), native to Australia, is experiencing the worst day of its life. Why? Because it's been paralyzed by an army of spider ants (Leptomyrmex sp.), who are having a comparatively great day.

"Spider ants surround and immobilize a pony ant on the rainforest floor," said photographer François Brassard (Western Australia), of his image titled "Surrounded by Foes," shortlisted in the Macro category. "They will carry their unfortunate prey to their nest, where they will feed it to their sister larvae."

Macro: "Curvy Cytaea" (Gimuy-walubarra yidi Country/Cairns, Qld), by Bridgette Gower
Macro: "Curvy Cytaea" (Gimuy-walubarra yidi Country/Cairns, Qld), by Bridgette Gower

If you've seen the size and speed of elusive jumping spiders, you'll know what an incredible shot this is from Queensland photographer Bridgette Gower. This remarkable image, snapped in tropical Far North Queensland, perfectly captures how nature's beauty can be seen on even a tiny scale – if you take the time to look for it.

"I came across this tiny jumping spider navigating a maze of fallen leaves within a low bush," she said. "I paused, watched and waited for the perfect moment. Eventually, it climbed to the very edge of a leaf – poised like a performer on a stage or a tiny king surveying its kingdom."

Animal Behaviour: "Crab Attack" (Yawuru Nagulagun/Roebuck Bay Marine Park, WA), by Emma Parker
Animal Behaviour: "Crab Attack" (Yawuru Nagulagun/Roebuck Bay Marine Park, WA), by Emma Parker

Western Australian photographer Emma Parker captured a very different kind of mud wrestling taking place in Roebuck Bay Marine Park. Her image, "Crab Attack," is now a standout in the Animal Behaviour category.

"I had this image in mind before my second trip to Broome," said Parker. "I wanted to observe and photograph a unique interaction between the species vying for space in the mudflats. After three days, I was lucky to witness a mud crab lift a mudskipper right out of the water."

Threatened Species: "One in 1,000" (Martuthunira Country, Rosemary Island, WA), by Kendra Campbell
Threatened Species: "One in 1,000" (Martuthunira Country, Rosemary Island, WA), by Kendra Campbell

Finally, this poignant image by Western Australia's Kendra Campbell captures the uphill battle that sea turtles have in not just reaching the water after hatching from sandy nests, but surviving till adulthood. This baby Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) has a long road ahead – and this photo fittingly earned Campbell a place in the finalists for the Threatened Species category.

"As I lay on the sand behind this hatching nest at sunset, I thought about how the statistics are against their survival," she noted. "Then, that this may be the one in 1,000 that survives against the odds, returning to this same beach to nest in several decades."

Source: South Australian Museum

View gallery - 29 images

Tags

PhotographyWildlifenatureAnimal scienceBehaviorPhotographyCompetitionAustraliaEndangered
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

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