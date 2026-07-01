Tiny action cam shoots 4K adventures and doubles as a dashcam

This new action cam we've just spotted promises ease of use and crisp footage in an awfully compact package. It's got the essentials covered, while being small enough to carry along to capture any outdoor activity you can think of.

The AulGo from photography accessories brand TriLife shoots video in 4K using a tried and tested Sony IMX486 sensor setup. It records in five different modes, including timelapses, and it can also snap 12-megapixel photos. Its 6-axis electronic image stabilization keeps your shots steady while you're in motion on a vehicle, skis, or your own two feet. Noise reduction tech helps pick up clear audio through its onboard mic.

As with other action cams, the AulGo can wirelessly connect to your phone to beam footage and images over Wi-Fi, and you can also monitor and trigger recordings remotely. What's neat about this model is that despite its diminutive size, it's got four buttons that cover its most essential functions, as well as a preview screen on the back. And it doesn't hurt that it looks cute as a button with its dual-lens face.

AulGo : Your All-in-One 4K Camera On the Go

There are a couple more nifty features on here: the bottom is magnetic, so it can stick on to a pole or railing for a different shooting perspective. It also comes with a little base panel that attaches to the bottom when you don't need it, and flips over to serve as an angled stand for vlogging and timelapse/hyperlapse shots. It can even act as a dashcam in a pinch, recording over previously saved footage as it goes.

The camera features buttons on the top for key functions, a magnetic base to attach to metal objects, and a preview screen at the rear TriLife

The 500-mAh battery allows for up to an hour of recording on a full charge; you can keep things rolling by plugging in a power bank. And since the AulGo saves your footage to a microSD card, you can expand storage as you need.

The magnetic base and universal 1/4-inch screw hole allows for attaching the AulGo to metallic surfaces, and all kinds of tripods TriLife

That's a solid feature set for an entry-level action cam. TriLife is currently crowdfunding the AulGo on Kickstarter, and it's discounted from its rather high expected retail price of US$358 down to a reasonable $199 at the time of writing. That's nearly $100 less than the smallest camera from Insta360.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, TriLife has previously launched and shipped other photo and video products on Kickstarter.

You can get the AulGo in blue and orange colorways TriLife

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in November, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Find the AulGo on TriLife's Kickstarter campaign page.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.