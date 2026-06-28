Adorably retro tiny cam lashes flip-screen selfies to your keychain

Old compact cameras are cool again – partly because taking a photo on something that isn’t also your phone feels kinda refreshing. Add in Y2K-esque nostalgia, toy-like design, and the appeal of charmingly imperfect snapshots, and you have a neat little niche for gadgets like Yashica's Funtastic Keychain Camera.

This pocket-sized shooter is built for spontaneity. It follows the same toy-camera aesthetic that helped make products like the Kodak Charmera a hit, proving that the goal isn't to compete with smartphone optics; it's about making casual picture-taking feel tangible and distinct again.

The feature that makes Yashica’s version stand out is its flip-up rear screen. There are plenty of keychain cameras that need you to work off a tiny display – or in some cases, pure guesswork, forcing you to adopt a 'just shoot and see what happens later' approach. Here, the screen flips up from the back of the camera, letting you frame selfies or quick videos before pressing the shutter.

Yashica offers the Funtastic in several collectible designs, including Yashica Boy, Peanuts/Snoopy, and Hello Kitty versions Yashica

While a flip-up display won't suddenly make this cutting-edge tech, it adds genuine utility to an otherwise tiny body. Under the hood, the hardware is deliberately modest: a 0.25-inch-type, 1-megapixel CMOS sensor paired with a F2.8 lens that captures 1,440 x 1,080 JPEG stills and 30-frames-per-ssecond AVI video. Storage is handled by microSD, and it runs on a built-in 200-mAh Li-ion battery with USB-C charging. It also weighs just 22 g (0.7 oz), which makes sense, given its framing as a keychain camera.

These restrictive specs are entirely by design. Much like disposable cameras, instant cameras, retro digicams, and Yashica’s own blocky digital shooter, the Tank, these limitations are what gives it the washed-out, nostalgic charm that pristine smartphone sensors work so hard to edit out.

Yashica is also leaning into the collectible side. The product page describes the Funtastic as a 'tech-accessory fusion,' mixing nostalgic Y2K street style with easy everyday carryability. This may sound a bit like marketing fluff, but it does capture the basic appeal in a nutshell: it’s as much a bag charm as it is a camera.

The Peanuts/Snoopy edition shows how small the Funtastic is compared with everyday carry items like car keys Yashica

The Yashica Boy version features the brand’s sailor mascot, inspired by classic Japanese illustration and seaside adventure. Alongside this, the company also offers character editions featuring Peanuts/Snoopy and Hello Kitty designs. The base model is priced at HK$198 (around US$25), and the character versions are priced at HK$218 (around US$28) – undercutting much of the niche competition.

One practical note is that the microSD card that the camera needs to store snaps isn’t included as standard. Yashica lists support for 4 GB-64 GB cards, and offers a bundle with a 32-GB card and a USB SD card reader for an extra HK$80 (around US$10).

The Funtastic Keychain Camera is available to order now, having just launched on June 22. Tiny, cheap cameras like this aren’t really useful or rational purchases, but that’s a part of the attraction. They offer a separate, dedicated object for unpolished snapshots, casual travel clips, and candid, low-fidelity memories – and, of course, they make for a cute gift.

Product page: Yashica Funtastic Keychain Camera