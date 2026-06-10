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Consumer Tech

Polaroid shrinks the moment again with tiny new Go Gen 3 instant camera

By Monica J. White
June 10, 2026
Polaroid shrinks the moment again with tiny new Go Gen 3 instant camera
The Polaroid Go Generation 3 stays pocket-sized while gaining a fresh lens and a more powerful flash for clearer shots in any light
The Polaroid Go Generation 3 stays pocket-sized while gaining a fresh lens and a more powerful flash for clearer shots in any light
View 5 Images
The Polaroid Go Generation 3 stays pocket-sized while gaining a fresh lens and a more powerful flash for clearer shots in any light
1/5
The Polaroid Go Generation 3 stays pocket-sized while gaining a fresh lens and a more powerful flash for clearer shots in any light
A built-in selfie mirror, self-timer, and double exposure mode all carry over from previous generations of the Go
2/5
A built-in selfie mirror, self-timer, and double exposure mode all carry over from previous generations of the Go
The Go Generation 3 is built for travel, festivals, and spontaneous social moments where pulling out a phone feels like a distraction
3/5
The Go Generation 3 is built for travel, festivals, and spontaneous social moments where pulling out a phone feels like a distraction
Each print pops out in the signature Polaroid frame, just shrunk down to a pocket-friendly size
4/5
Each print pops out in the signature Polaroid frame, just shrunk down to a pocket-friendly size
Five colors are on offer this time around, including light blue, purple, teal, black, and white
5/5
Five colors are on offer this time around, including light blue, purple, teal, black, and white
View gallery - 5 images

There's a rebellion underway against the always-on, infinitely-scrollable nature of the smartphone. Younger shooters in particular are reaching for more tactile, intentional ways to capture everyday life, from phone-free concerts and clubs to a renewed love of lo-fi, washed-out aesthetics. Instant film, with its limited shots and instant physicality, fits that mood perfectly.

Polaroid has leaned into this trend for years, and we've watched the brand swing from the premium, manual-control I-2 to playful, budget-friendly snappers. Its smallest entry has always been the Go, which was claimed to be the world's smallest instant analog camera back in 2021. Now the line gets its third generation, designed to be tossed in a bag and pulled out for spontaneous, screen-free moments.

The Go Generation 3 keeps the formula intact while sharpening the parts that mattered most, and it's pitched squarely at festivals, travel, and impromptu social gatherings.

A built-in selfie mirror, self-timer, and double exposure mode all carry over from previous generations of the Go
A built-in selfie mirror, self-timer, and double exposure mode all carry over from previous generations of the Go

Polaroid still calls the Go Generation 3 the world's smallest instant analog camera, and the carry-everywhere staples remain: a built-in selfie mirror, a self-timer for group shots, and a double exposure mode for creative overlays. The bigger story is what's been upgraded. There's a fresh lens and a powerful flash, which together promise clearer shots in tricky lighting and tighter, less glare-prone selfies.

Chief Product Officer Stine Bauer Dahlberg said the team focused on perfecting the optical system, optimizing the camera for great close-up selfies. Early reviewers have noted the new lens and Xenon flash directly target the two biggest complaints about the Gen 2, namely soft frames and weak fill light.

Interestingly, the new model is a little larger than its predecessor. It measures 4.2 x 3.3 x 2.54 in (106.5 x 83.8 x 64.6 mm) and weighs in at 8.9 oz (251.9 g) without film. It still slips into a jacket pocket easily, though, and remains compatible with the existing Polaroid Go film, whose tiny frames measure 1.85 x 1.81 in (47 x 46 mm).

The Go Generation 3 is built for travel, festivals, and spontaneous social moments where pulling out a phone feels like a distraction
The Go Generation 3 is built for travel, festivals, and spontaneous social moments where pulling out a phone feels like a distraction

The Polaroid Go Generation 3 launched earlier this month priced at US$89.99, with five colors to pick from: light blue, purple, teal, black, and white. It's available now direct from Polaroid.com, with select retailers joining the party from June 16. Running costs stay modest by instant-film standards, with a double pack of Go film holding 16 photos for around $22.

That price keeps the Go firmly at the accessible end of Polaroid's range, a long way from the $600 I-2 the company went premium with back in 2023. It also slots neatly alongside the recently refreshed Polaroid Now Generation 3 for anyone who wants full-size prints rather than the Go's miniature ones.

The bigger picture here is less about megapixels and more about mindset. Where most modern gadgets pull us deeper into our screens, the Go Generation 3 does the opposite, asking you to point, press, wait, and hold a physical photo in your hand. If the appetite for slowing down really is growing, Polaroid's tiniest camera looks well placed to satiate it.

Product page: Polaroid Go Gen 3

View gallery - 5 images

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Consumer TechPolaroidInstant PhotographyCamerasCompact
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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