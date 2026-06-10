Polaroid shrinks the moment again with tiny new Go Gen 3 instant camera

There's a rebellion underway against the always-on, infinitely-scrollable nature of the smartphone. Younger shooters in particular are reaching for more tactile, intentional ways to capture everyday life, from phone-free concerts and clubs to a renewed love of lo-fi, washed-out aesthetics. Instant film, with its limited shots and instant physicality, fits that mood perfectly.

Polaroid has leaned into this trend for years, and we've watched the brand swing from the premium, manual-control I-2 to playful, budget-friendly snappers. Its smallest entry has always been the Go, which was claimed to be the world's smallest instant analog camera back in 2021. Now the line gets its third generation, designed to be tossed in a bag and pulled out for spontaneous, screen-free moments.

The Go Generation 3 keeps the formula intact while sharpening the parts that mattered most, and it's pitched squarely at festivals, travel, and impromptu social gatherings.

A built-in selfie mirror, self-timer, and double exposure mode all carry over from previous generations of the Go Polaroid

Polaroid still calls the Go Generation 3 the world's smallest instant analog camera, and the carry-everywhere staples remain: a built-in selfie mirror, a self-timer for group shots, and a double exposure mode for creative overlays. The bigger story is what's been upgraded. There's a fresh lens and a powerful flash, which together promise clearer shots in tricky lighting and tighter, less glare-prone selfies.

Chief Product Officer Stine Bauer Dahlberg said the team focused on perfecting the optical system, optimizing the camera for great close-up selfies. Early reviewers have noted the new lens and Xenon flash directly target the two biggest complaints about the Gen 2, namely soft frames and weak fill light.

Interestingly, the new model is a little larger than its predecessor. It measures 4.2 x 3.3 x 2.54 in (106.5 x 83.8 x 64.6 mm) and weighs in at 8.9 oz (251.9 g) without film. It still slips into a jacket pocket easily, though, and remains compatible with the existing Polaroid Go film, whose tiny frames measure 1.85 x 1.81 in (47 x 46 mm).

The Go Generation 3 is built for travel, festivals, and spontaneous social moments where pulling out a phone feels like a distraction Polaroid

The Polaroid Go Generation 3 launched earlier this month priced at US$89.99, with five colors to pick from: light blue, purple, teal, black, and white. It's available now direct from Polaroid.com, with select retailers joining the party from June 16. Running costs stay modest by instant-film standards, with a double pack of Go film holding 16 photos for around $22.

That price keeps the Go firmly at the accessible end of Polaroid's range, a long way from the $600 I-2 the company went premium with back in 2023. It also slots neatly alongside the recently refreshed Polaroid Now Generation 3 for anyone who wants full-size prints rather than the Go's miniature ones.

The bigger picture here is less about megapixels and more about mindset. Where most modern gadgets pull us deeper into our screens, the Go Generation 3 does the opposite, asking you to point, press, wait, and hold a physical photo in your hand. If the appetite for slowing down really is growing, Polaroid's tiniest camera looks well placed to satiate it.

Product page: Polaroid Go Gen 3