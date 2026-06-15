Hybrid cine camera simultaneously shoots 16mm film and HD video

Analog filmmakers struggling with aging and hard-to-repair 16mm film cameras can now eagerly anticipate the release of the Cinelux Sixteen, a hybrid 16mm and HD digital camera boasting “live film simulation designed for a new era of filmmakers.”

Created to simultaneously shoot 16mm film and 3K video at up to 120 frames per second – utilizing a film gate and a separate digital sensor in one shutter rotation – the Sixteen is a prototype of what Cinelux claims is “the next generation of what film cinema tools will be.”

Digital filmmaking was widely adapted due to the instant availability of daily rushes. There's no shooting downtime while waiting for film to be processed, plus it's more cost-effective than film, there are no lab errors, and there are no film loading or breakage issues.

But this comes with a tradeoff, as video tends to have a less organic tone, lower graininess if you're wanting a vintage feel, and reduced lighting latitude for extreme highlights and shadows, resulting in flatter-looking images. Shooting on film stock now serves a smaller niche market wanting a particular mood/imagery, at higher financial costs.

Utilizing a touchscreen interface, users can set the camera to digitally simulate different types of 16mm film stock Cinelux

The Sixteen camera merges the analog appeal of film with the instant digital playback of video, giving the filmmaker free rein to shoot with creativity while ensuring producers and editors will have immediate access to the digital images as dailies, for backup and quick editing.

“This makes the digital monitoring output a tool for shooting film as creatively and as accurately as imaginable. It acts as an insurance for producers, a proxy for editors, and an invaluable tool for all departments on set” states Cinelux.

“Thanks to our colorist partners and cinematographers, we are continually developing a reliable digital feed that replicates the experience of live viewing film as it's shot. We are working to ultimately have the digital feed react the same way film would. Tricky shadows, clipped highlights, dynamic range, and color react(s) very specifically on film. The digital image processing on the Sixteen will emulate this as best as possible in order to use the image feed as an exposure tool.”

Some of the Sixteen's features include wireless control via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or ethernet; an integrated microphone; and an optional electronic viewfinder Cinelux

Though two years in the making, the Sixteen is still in the prototype stage, with pre-orders available. Pricing hasn't been finalized, but Cinelux estimates the price will be around what a used Arriflex 416 Super 16mm movie camera costs. Release is scheduled for 2027.

Specs for the prototype and the production model are available on the Cinelux website.

Source: Cinelux

