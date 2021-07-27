© 2021 New Atlas
Stylish smartphone snaps in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
July 26, 2021
Sunset, 3rd Place. Sunrise Over Our Pond. Angleton, Texas. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max
Photographer of the Year. Bonding. Yanar Dag, Baku, Azerbaijan. Shot on iPhone X
Photographer of the Year, 2nd Place. A Walk on Mars. Qinghai, China. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max
Abstract, 1st Place. Untitled. Queensland, Australia. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Animals, 1st Place. Strike a Pose. Nieuwerkerk aan den IJssel, Netherlands. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max
Architecture, 1st Place. Candy. Shanghai, China. Shot on iPhone 8 Plus
Architecture, 2nd Place. Untitled. China. Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
City Life, 1st Place. Untitled. Manhattan, New York. Shot on iPhone X
City Life, 2nd Place. Winter Dawn in a Small Town. Altay, Xinjiang, China. Shot on iPhone XS Max
City Life, 3rd Place. PR_CTICE S___AL DI_TANCE. Orleans, Massachusetts. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Environment, 1st Place. Clouds. Israel. Shot on iPhone 11
Landscape, 1st Place. Flight from Iguazu. Paraná River, Argentina. Shot on iPhone XR
Lifestyle, 1st Place. The Old Gym. Dhaka, Bangladesh. Shot on iPhone XS
Nature, 1st Place. Pondering the Positives. Perth, Australia. Shot on iPhone X
Other, 2nd Place. Isolation. Monza, Italy. Shot on iPhone XS
Panorama, 1st Place. Over the Clouds. Gruppo del Carega, Italy. Shot on iPhone XS
People, 1st Place. Black Summer Blue Montaigne. Sydney, Australia. Shot on iPhone X
Still Life, 1st Place. Sweet. Shanghai , China. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max
Still Life, 2nd Place. Vibrant. Xianyang, China. Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
Sunset, 1st Place. A Dutch Morning. Kinderdijk, Netherlands. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max
Sunset, 2nd Place. Dusk. Meknes, Morocco. Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
Sunset, 3rd Place. Sunrise Over Our Pond. Angleton, Texas. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max
Travel, 2nd Place. Ready for Space Hike. Haifa. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Travel, 3rd Place. Heart of Muslims. Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Shot on iPhone X
Grand Prize Winner. Transylvanian Shepherds. Targu Mures, Transylvania. Shot on iPhone 7
A shot of two world-weary shepherds has won this year’s iPhone Photography Awards, the world’s longest running iPhone photography competition. In its 14th year, the contest well and truly showcases impressive modern smartphone camera technology.

Looking back at the celebrated snaps from the first year of this long-running contest its hard not to be impressed with how quickly smartphone camera technology has progressed. Nowadays smartphone photo contests deliver winning shots that can rival the quality of any professional competition.

This year’s Grand Prize Winner perfectly encapsulates the way smartphone photography can catch unusual, spontaneous moments. Hungarian photojournalist Istvan Kerekes’ shot captures a pair of shepherds in a bleak industrial landscape, offering a stark contrast between old and new worlds.

While many awarded shots in this year’s contest were unsurprisingly taken with the latest iPhone models, there were lots of winning photos snapped with older iPhones. Kerekes’ winning shot, for example, was taken with an iPhone 7.

The Awards span 17 categories covering all the usual suspects, from Animals, Landscapes, and Nature, to Architecture and Portrait. The rules of entry forbid desktop image editing but do allow iPhone or iPad apps to be used. Since there are some pretty sophisticated photo editing apps around nowadays one would imagine this rule could do with some updating, but considering the shots that have been awarded it seems like the judges prefer a light touch with image manipulation.

Other highlights include a handful of stunning sunset shots, a surreal snap of an astronaut wandering through the desert, and some colorful geometric architectural perspectives.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year's contest. And check out highlights from prior years here.

Source: IPPA

