"We could feed up to 200 million additional people with the calories lost to photorespiration in the Midwestern U.S. each year," suggests principal investigator Donald Ort, on the benefits the breakthrough could have in the United States. "Reclaiming even a portion of these calories across the world would go a long way to meeting the 21st Century's rapidly expanding food demands—driven by population growth and more affluent high-calorie diets."