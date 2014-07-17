Pioneer puts the disc back in Disc Jockey

Despite many digital music tools being available these days, there are a good many DJs who would rather break out a pair of old school turntables than use systems like the XDJ-AERO or DDJ-SX. To help satisfy the desire for a gorgeous slab of 12-inch black vinyl, Pioneer has today announced the DJ quality PLX-1000 direct drive analog turntable.

Though it's brand new, the PLX-1000 offers a familiar control layout, so there should be no learning curve for veteran platter spinners and scratchers. The two-speed deck with illuminated speed guide has a stop/start to the left, a tempo slider and fixed lighted buttons to the right for pitch control, with a reset button instantly returning the aluminum turntable to its fixed rotation speed.

It has a high torque Quartz lock serve type direct drive system for stable rotation and optimum control, which is reported capable of reaching album playback speed in 0.3 seconds or less and boasts a starting torque of 4.5 kg.cm (13.9 oz.in).

An S-shaped tone arm offers variable stylus pressure and has been treated to rubber insulation to minimize howling during playback. The weighty zinc die-cast chassis to the top and 8 mm (0.3 in) thick resin at the bottom (which has been further reinforced with a 9 mm thick vibration-damping material) are said to help ensure stability and prevent vibration. The rear of the unit sports AC power connection and low impedance, gold-plated RCA output jacks.

The PLX-1000 will be available from next month for a suggested retail price of US$849 each. Naturally, you'll need to sit a quality mixer in the middle of your twin decks and Pioneer is (perhaps unsurprisingly) recommending its DJM series.

You can see Pioneer's new baby in the promo video below.

Product page: PLX-1000