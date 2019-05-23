Playdate comes with 12 games, or at least it will do, because they're not built-in. Instead games will be delivered weekly, one-at-a-time, via Wi-Fi, in seasons. Every Monday will be a new "play date", hence the name. When a new title arrives, the new-game-light at the top of the Playdate console flashes alerting the owner to the next installment. The plan is to avoid pre-announcing the games, so that each weekly delivery is a complete surprise. That is, except for one.