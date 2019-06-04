The new one? Well, this was a 2015 prototype designed to test the limits of lightweighting, based on the 981 Boxster and fitted with the 388-hp (289-kW) boxer engine from the Cayman GT4. Where the windscreen would've sat, it's instead got a marine-style wind deflector. The passenger seat is gone, and that side of the car is covered over. Even the doors have had their guts pulled out.