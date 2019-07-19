Mount one of these on each corner of a skateboard chassis full of battery, and you get yourself a vehicle you can stick a nice big, roomy people pod on top of, with fully electronic control over drive, braking, chassis lift and steering, and each wheel being able to rotate a full 360 degrees. That means your little pod can happily move sideways in and out of tight parallel parking spots, or turn super-fast donuts on the spot as your horrified passengers vomit all over the advertising screens you've installed to squeeze a few extra bucks out of your mobility pod business.