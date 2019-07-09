Is this anything like a hub motor? Absolutely not, says Barel: "Hub motors have been around for a while, but according to our beliefs, they're not suitable for automotive for three main reasons. One: they're very prone to damage, sitting at the wheel. Two: you have to spin them at the same RPM of the wheels, meaning low RPM and high torques – which is exactly the opposite of what you want to do. And thirdly, they increase the unsprung mass of the vehicle – which you don't want to do. We're dramatically reducing the unsprung mass. The configuration that we've built, most of the components come after the suspension.