Building an autonomous rover to explore the Red Planet involves a lot more than just drawing up plans, writing some software, then slapping it together and sticking it atop a rocket after a few bench tests. Because it will be over a hundred million miles away on a planet where it takes up to half an hour for a radio signal to reach it, each rover must be tested and retested under realistic conditions to be certain that it's both up to the job and able to be properly controlled from Earth.