Quantum entanglement – the idea that two particles can remain inextricably linked across vast distances – is an eerie concept that Einstein himself had trouble accepting, and yet over the past few decades it's been experimentally demonstrated time and time again. But are there other variables involved that we simply don't understand yet? To find out, MIT researchers have now performed an experiment that provides the strongest evidence so far of either quantum entanglement, or a "conspiracy" that dates back over 12 billion years.