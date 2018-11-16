According to team, the problem was one of superabundance. With microbes adapted to Martian conditions, what seems to us like a blessing becomes a deadly curse as the water overwhelmed their ultra-thrifty biochemistry. What happened to the Atacama microbes also suggests that the negative results of the Viking experiments in 1976 to incubate Martian life might have killed their specimens with kindness by causing their cell membranes to burst through the provision of too much water. Something that future missions will need to keep in mind.