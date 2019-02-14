The Range Rover Sport already comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option, and now Land Rover is bringing some new light hybrid technology to the line-up as part of its electrified powertrain expansion. An all-new turbocharged Ingenium inline-six steps in for the outgoing V6, and a 48-volt mild hybrid system helps to optimize performance and efficiency. Key to the performance boost is an electric supercharger that cuts turbo lag.

