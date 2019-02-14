Range Rover Sport HST gets new e-supercharged straight-six and light hybridView gallery - 19 images
The Range Rover Sport already comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option, and now Land Rover is bringing some new light hybrid technology to the line-up as part of its electrified powertrain expansion. An all-new turbocharged Ingenium inline-six steps in for the outgoing V6, and a 48-volt mild hybrid system helps to optimize performance and efficiency. Key to the performance boost is an electric supercharger that cuts turbo lag.
The all-new Ranger Rover Sport powertrain launches exclusively on the special-edition HST model and starts with a 3.0-liter Ingenium six-cylinder engine that puts out 395 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque with the help of a twin-scroll turbocharger. Assisting the turbo is a throttle-connected electric supercharger that spools fully in half a second, ensuring immediate response without the lag experienced through turbocharging alone.
The Range Rover Sport HST can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.9 seconds before topping out at 140 mph (225 km/h). That's a nice improvement over the 6.8-second and 130-mph figures of the Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic, powered by the outgoing 380-hp 3.0-liter V6.
Of course, the new hybrid powertrain isn't solely about performance. Land Rover launches it as part of its commitment to adding electrified options to all its new models from 2020.
The hybrid system works in conjunction with a new start-stop feature, using a small electric motor to capture wasted deceleration energy and save it as battery power for later use. This setup helps the new HST bring home fuel economy as high as 30.5 mpg (9.3 L/100 km) and emissions as low as 213 g/km (under NEDC equivalent combined).
The newly powered Range Rover Sport HST is available to order in the UK now for a base price of £81,250 (approx. US$104,425). Special-edition styling cues include carbon fiber hood, grille, vent and tailgate trim, custom exterior and interior badging, and red brake calipers.
Pricing for the US and other markets has yet to be announced, but Land Rover does mention that the new hybridized I-6 will also be offered in 355-hp tune.
Source: Land Rover
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more