It is unclear how much filgotinib may cost when it eventually hits the market but it will certainly have some competition. A rival JAK1 inhibitor called upadacitinib was granted priority review by the FDA earlier this year signaling its impeding approval sometime later in 2019. This means filgotinib may not win the race to be the first new-generation JAK1 inhibitor to reach the market, but it will mean those suffering from severe rheumatoid arthritis should have several new therapeutic options to choose from over the next 12 months.