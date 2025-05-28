© 2025 New Atlas
Robotics

Smarter dual-armed garden robot gets ready to roll in 2025

By Paul Ridden
May 28, 2025
Back in 2022, we brought development news from a robotics startup looking to launch a smart garden helper sporting two jointed arms. A lot has changed since then, and as the commercial release approaches we take a fresh look at the Willow X.

As we explained in our original coverage, this robot gardener was being designed to do much more than keep the lawn trimmed. Its multifunction arms could pick up fallen leaves or fruit from trees around the garden, perform some light weeding in the rose beds, and vacuum up debris on the patio.

A bunch of tools and attachments could see its capabilities extended even further. And as the family lounged in the sun, the bot could even grab drinks to keep everyone refreshed. At the end of its shift, the robo-helper would return to its dock and top up its batteries ready for the next tasks.

The Willow X is designed to help tend the lawn, flower beds and patio areas, in addition to potentially harvesting crops from the veggie patch
The Willow X is designed to help tend the lawn, flower beds and patio areas, in addition to potentially harvesting crops from the veggie patch

The functional prototype in 2022 lacked an onboard battery and much of its functionality was controlled by wireless remote. Though technically still in prototyping ahead of an official August/September launch date, Eeve has now integrated a 600-Wh battery for up to 8 hours of work time per 3-hour recharge.

There's Wi-Fi on board, and 4G can be optioned in. Each of the four wheels now has a motor for powering over rough terrain, and each robo-arm can heft up to 3 kg (6.6 lb). The Willow X navigates with the help of a depth cameras and internet-enhanced localization, front-facing HD cameras feature as well, and NVIDIA Orin computing power is cooked in for AI smarts.

The user shows the Willow X how to complete a task, which the robot will mimic. Repeat a few more times, and it will be able to perform autonomously
The user shows the Willow X how to complete a task, which the robot will mimic. Repeat a few more times, and it will be able to perform autonomously

The AI system enables learning for light-duty outdoor tasks including garden maintenance, hauling tools or groceries, removing abandoned toys from the yard, and so on. "Willow X makes robot control as easy as training a puppy," said Eeve CEO, Wesley Lorrez. "For the first time, anyone can own and train a robot at home, and help write the next chapter in robotics."

Users won't need to take a crash course in programming, the idea is that the robot can be shown how to perform a task via its vision cameras, which it will then mimic. Repeating the demonstration a few times will enable autonomous execution. Trained tasks can be uploaded to a shared cloud library where other owners can access "robot know-how."

The Willow X garden robot's main feature list
The Willow X garden robot's main feature list

The Willow X is available for pre-order now at €8,990 (about US$10,000), with the initial build run limited to 150 units. The company is promising more system tweaks ahead of delivery to pioneer customers, which is estimated for August/September.

Eeve began its garden-bot dream journey in 2019, and reports that more than 3,000 of its robots are now active in the wild. "Willow X is the next giant leap towards a future where robots grow food, build furniture, and support independent living."

WILLOW X Teaser

Source: Eeve

