© 2025 New Atlas
Robotics

Air-powered robot uses physics instead of circuits to run on tube-legs

By Ben Coxworth
May 13, 2025
Air-powered robot uses physics instead of circuits to run on tube-legs
(From left) Alberto Comoretto, Mannus Schomaker and Bas Overvelde, with their remarkable robot
(From left) Alberto Comoretto, Mannus Schomaker and Bas Overvelde, with their remarkable robot
View 4 Images
A small step for a robot, a giant step for robotkind
1/4
A small step for a robot, a giant step for robotkind
The scientists have built both self-contained (pictured) and tethered versions of the robot
2/4
The scientists have built both self-contained (pictured) and tethered versions of the robot
The robot goes for a swim
3/4
The robot goes for a swim
(From left) Alberto Comoretto, Mannus Schomaker and Bas Overvelde, with their remarkable robot
4/4
(From left) Alberto Comoretto, Mannus Schomaker and Bas Overvelde, with their remarkable robot
View gallery - 4 images

Although soft-bodied robots themselves can be fairly simple, low-cost devices, they typically require complex onboard electronics to control their locomotion. Such is not the case with a new bot, however, which utilizes a phenomenon of physics to automatically move its inflatable legs.

Designed by Alberto Comoretto, Mannus Schomaker and Bas Overvelde at the Netherlands' AMOLF institute, the tiny robot has been built in both two- and four-legged variants. In both cases, each leg consists of a loop of elastomer tubing with a kink in it.

As air is smoothly and continuously pumped into that leg, the kink moves down the length of the tube, causing it to oscillate. It's the same principle which is at work in the gyrating inflatable "tube dancers" used to promote businesses.

This soft robot "thinks" with its legs: physical synchronization of self-oscillating limbs

When the robot's legs are initially activated, they move chaotically.

Within milliseconds, however, as they interact with one another and with the terrain, they automatically all start moving in unison. The bot is then capable of scooting at speeds of up to 30 body lengths per second (on flat surfaces), which is far faster than any other air-powered robot.

A small step for a robot, a giant step for robotkind
A small step for a robot, a giant step for robotkind

If the robot breaks its stride upon stumbling on an obstacle or uneven terrain, its legs get back into sync as soon as it picks up speed again. And even more impressively, due to the physical properties of liquid, the buoyant bot automatically adopts a back-and-forth alternating-leg swimming gait when it enters the water.

"Simple objects, like tubes, can give rise to complex and functional behavior, provided we understand how to harness the underlying physics," says Assoc. Prof. Overvelde. "There is no brain, no computer ... But when properly designed, it can outperform many robotic systems and behave like an artificial creature."

It is hoped that the technology could one day be utilized in applications such as micro-robots that deliver medication within the body, energy-efficient assistive exoskeletons, or machinery designed for use in harsh environments where electronics may fail, such as outer space.

A paper on the study was recently published in the journal Science.

Source: AMOLF

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

RoboticsSoft RoboticsInflatablelocomotionPhysics
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!