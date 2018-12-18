Though we haven't quite arrived at the personal home robot future predicted in many movies, there are many examples of robots being used in industry, emergency services support and surveillance. Development of big walking bots, small rollers and shape-changing drones continues apace, but Robugtix sees a gap in the market for something that slots inbetween. Its new Z6 robot is a multi-terrain robotic mover small enough to be carried in a backpack but capable enough to carry cargo and perform on-site tasks.