As compared to the very similar Tepui Lightning, the Sandpiper weighs 45 lb (20 kg) less but also carries 50 lb (23 kg) less on its roof. Floor dimensions are comparable, but the Sandpiper shell is about 3 in (7.6 cm) thicker, at just under 12 in (30 cm), when packed up for the ride. The Sandpiper lacks some of the Lightning's more technical features, like the ventilation fan and interchangeable fabric and struts, but it also promises plenty of natural ventilation with the four-door design and costs significantly less at US$2,795, compared to the Lightning's $4,200 sticker. Roofnest ships all over North America, and Sandpiper shipping starts at a $249 flat rate for any destination in the US Lower 48.