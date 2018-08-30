Not to be outdone by countrymate LG, which is showing its 88-inch 8K OLED TV at IFA, Samsung has entered the 8K arena with the Q900FN (or QF900R depending on your location). Built around Samsung's quantum dot LCD technology that is designed to better compete with OLED, the Q900FN/R packs over 30 million pixels and features AI-powered 8K upscaling – which is just as well given the distinct lack of native 8K content currently available.