Europeans get early look at LG's monster 8K OLED TVView gallery - 2 images
Earlier this year, LG opened the box on its 2018 TV line up, which included no less than 10 OLED models varying in size from 55 to 77 diagonal inches. At IFA today, the company has revealed its intention to be first to market with an 8K OLED TV.
With 4K content now becoming more common, the TV production focus has started shifting to the next leap in image quality – 8K (7,680 x 4,320 pixels). Sales of 8K TVs are expected to fly past 5 million units by 2022, and many next generation goggle-boxes will sport LCD panels, but premium offerings will see OLED technology bring image quality improvements to those who can afford it.
And LG has now confirmed its intention to be the first company to mass produce large screen OLED TVs, planning to make the most of predictions that the OLED TV market is expected to double in 2018 on its way to production estimates of 9 million units by 2022.
"LG's first 8K OLED TV is the pinnacle of technological achievement and the next evolutionary step in display technology," said LG's Brian Kwon. "4K OLED played a major role in reshaping TV industry and LG is confident that 8K OLED will do the same."
No new information on the 88-inch 8K OLED TV – first announced at CES 2018 in January – has been forthcoming from LG, but visitors to the Messe in Berlin can get a closer look this coming weekend when the doors open to the public.
Source: LG
