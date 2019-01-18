Schobba channels some old-school chopper into its electric cyclesView gallery - 6 images
Fat-tired electric cruisers with some retro chopper chic have popped up a few times over the years, the Scrooser from 2013 was followed by the Phatty in 2017 and then came the stripped back, stand up Strator last October. At about the same time as the latter was rolling out in California, German startup Schobba launched its own take on the design. We spotted two of its electric scooters while wandering the halls of CMT this week, let's take a closer look.
Both of the Schobba's retro-cool, Harley-inspired fat tire rides on display at the Caravan, Motor & Touristik show in Stuttgart, Germany, only offer 60 km (37 mi) of all electric range, so they're clearly not designed for long road trips across Europe. And with a top speed of just 40 km/h (25 mph), riders aren't going to break any land speed records. But what they lack in oomph, they more than make up for in style.
The Schobba 2.0 tips the scales at 57 kg (125 lb) including the 60 V/20 Ah LiFePo4 battery. It features a 1,200 W motor, telescopic front fork suspension, hydraulic disc brakes and a 165-12-30 chunky tire to the front and a 215-12-30 at the rear.
The aluminum frame offers a seat height of 70 cm (27.5 in) and ends in a wide 110 cm (43.3 in) handlebar with digital speedo, a classic motorcycle headlight and smartphone holder with USB charging port.
The Schobba 2.0 will set you back €2,199 (about US$2,500).
The Schobba Streethawk shares much of its specs with the 2.0 but is a tad more beastly. It comes with a 1,500 W motor, or the option to upgrade to a 3,000 W, but there's no increase in top speed or range.
This flavor wears chunkier 205-13-30 (front) and 215-13-30 (back) tires, has a seat height of 75 cm (29.5 in) and is a bit heavier at 70 kg (154 lb). It also benefits from dual rear shocks. Pricing for the Streethawk starts at €3,199 (US$3,650).
Source: Schobba
