Fat-tired electric cruisers with some retro chopper chic have popped up a few times over the years, the Scrooser from 2013 was followed by the Phatty in 2017 and then came the stripped back, stand up Strator last October. At about the same time as the latter was rolling out in California, German startup Schobba launched its own take on the design. We spotted two of its electric scooters while wandering the halls of CMT this week, let's take a closer look.