One of the quirks of quantum physics is that in a system such as a BEC, the atoms don't have set positions until they're measured – before then, they're said to be distributed within the system. The most famous example of course is that of Schrödinger's Cat: a cat in a box with flask of poison and a radioactive "trigger" could be considered neither alive nor dead, but both at the same time. When you try to measure it (say by peeking into the box), the wave function of possibilities collapses into one state or the other.