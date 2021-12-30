© 2022 New Atlas
The year's most incredible animal stories

By New Atlas
December 30, 2021
"Chinese whispers" (Raccoons, Kassel, Germany)
A new species of millipede, Eumillipes persephone, which has up to 1,306 legs – the most of any animal ever known
A new species of millipede, Eumillipes persephone, which has up to 1,306 legs – the most of any animal ever known
Microscope close-ups of (left) the head of a Eumillipes persephone, and (right) a section of legs
Microscope close-ups of (left) the head of a Eumillipes persephone, and (right) a section of legs
The newly discovered Nano-Chameleon (Brookesia nana) is the smallest known reptile in the world
The newly discovered Nano-Chameleon (Brookesia nana) is the smallest known reptile in the world
A Goffin's cockatoo crafting one of three tools to help it crack into fruit
A Goffin's cockatoo crafting one of three tools to help it crack into fruit
"Ninja Prairie Dog!" (Bald eagle, Hygiene, CO)
"Ninja Prairie Dog!" (Bald eagle, Hygiene, CO)
"We're Too Sexy For This Beach" (Gentoo Penguins, East Falkland, Falkland Islands)
"We're Too Sexy For This Beach" (Gentoo Penguins, East Falkland, Falkland Islands)
"Chinese whispers" (Raccoons, Kassel, Germany)
"I guess summer's over" (Pigeon, Oban Argyll, Scotland)
"I guess summer's over" (Pigeon, Oban Argyll, Scotland)
"Welcome to Nature!" (Red Damselfly/pyrrhosomanymphula, Gothenburg, Sweden)
"Welcome to Nature!" (Red Damselfly/pyrrhosomanymphula, Gothenburg, Sweden)
Scientists have managed to track the movements of an individual mammoth over his lifetime
Scientists have managed to track the movements of an individual mammoth over his lifetime
Bdelloid rotifers can survive being frozen for long periods by entering a state called cryptobiosis
Bdelloid rotifers can survive being frozen for long periods by entering a state called cryptobiosis
Scientists have tested the survivability of tardigrades in high impacts
Scientists have tested the survivability of tardigrades in high impacts
The head and body of a sacoglossan sea slug, one day after they separated. We hear it was an amicable split
The head and body of a sacoglossan sea slug, one day after they separated. We hear it was an amicable split
The review of more than 300 scientific studies concluded several types of invertebrates should be classified as sentient animals
The review of more than 300 scientific studies concluded several types of invertebrates should be classified as sentient animals
It's been a good 3.5 billion years or so since life kicked off on this planet, but each lap of the Sun still brings fresh wonders from the animal kingdom to light. This year we've been treated to tool-making cockatoos, self-decapitating sea slugs and a record-breaking chameleon not much bigger than a fingernail. Here's ten of our favorite animal-related science stories from 2021.

Amazing animals 2021

