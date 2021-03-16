© 2021 New Atlas
Science

Fruit n' veg film designed to detect pesticide residue

By Ben Coxworth
March 16, 2021
Fruit n' veg film designed to ...
The technology could be utilized at stores, to perform spot checks on shipments of produce
The technology could be utilized at stores, to perform spot checks on shipments of produce
View 1 Image
The technology could be utilized at stores, to perform spot checks on shipments of produce
1/1
The technology could be utilized at stores, to perform spot checks on shipments of produce

Fresh produce suppliers may say there's no pesticide residue on their fruits and veggies, but … are they telling the truth? Store workers could soon be able to check, using an inexpensive stick-on film.

The technology is currently being developed by researchers from ITMO University (Russia), the National University of Singapore, and the University of Rovira i Virgili (Spain). It is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal Nanoscale.

The production process begins by combining silver nitrate (which sounds expensive, but isn't) and the organic compound melamine, then adding the mixture to a Petri dish containing a base layer of agar gel. The silver nitrate reacts with the other ingredients, forming crystals. Upon being exposed to light, these decompose to form silver nanoparticles.

Everything is then dried, forming a light and flexible film. When that film is placed on a piece of fruit and wetted with alcohol, the melamine draws in any pesticide molecules that are present on the fruit's skin.

Utilizing a handheld optical spectrometer, a person such as a supermarket employee can then check the manner in which light is reflected by the silver nanoparticles in the film. An easily-interpreted telltale optical response will occur if any pesticides are present.

"We compared the detection threshold of our sensors with that of classical instruments: chromatographic, polarographic, voltammetric, and other methods for detecting pesticides," says ITMO PhD student Anastasia Nenashkina, who is leading the project. "Our method is cheaper, quicker and more mobile."

Source: ITMO University

Tags

ScienceITMO UniversityFruitVegetablesFood technologyNational University of Singapore
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More