Plant virus recruited to save crops from root-eating nematodes

By Ben Coxworth
September 22, 2023
When nematodes feed on a plant's roots, they hamper its ability to take up water and nutrients from the soil
A microscope image of the nanoparticles
A microscope image of the nanoparticles

Plant parasitic nematodes are microscopic soil-dwelling creatures that damage crops by feeding on their roots. Scientists have now developed a greener and more efficient means of eradicating them, using a modified plant virus.

Currently, farmers fight nematodes by applying pesticides to their crops.

Because those chemicals would otherwise just stay near the soil's surface, large quantities of them have to be applied, often accompanied by lots of water to wash them down to the roots. This means that farmers have to spend a lot of money on pesticides, they have to use a lot of water, plus large quantities of the toxic chemicals enter the environment.

Seeking a less wasteful and more eco-friendly alternative, Prof. Nicole Steinmetz and colleagues at the University of California-San Diego looked to the tobacco mild green mosaic virus. Unlike pesticides, it's naturally adept at making its way down through the soil.

The scientists started by removing the RNA of the virus, rendering it noninfectious to plants. Nanoparticles of that modified virus were then mixed into a solution containing the pesticide ivermectin. Via a simple "thermal shape-switching" process that involved heating the mixture, the pesticide became encapsulated within the nanoparticles.

A microscope image of the nanoparticles

In lab tests, those pesticide-carrying nanoparticles successfully made their way down through 10 cm (3.9 in) of soil. When the particles were recovered from the soil samples and added to a petri dish full of nematodes, their pesticide payload eradicated at least half of the population.

Plans now call for the nanoparticles to be tested on actual nematode-infested crop plants.

"This technology holds the promise of enhancing treatment effectiveness in the field without the need to increase pesticide dosage," said Steinmetz.

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal Nano Letters.

Source: UC San Diego

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

