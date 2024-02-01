© 2024 New Atlas
New type of cherry tomato self-dries while still on the vine

By Ben Coxworth
February 01, 2024
New type of cherry tomato self-dries while still on the vine
These may look like dried cranberries, but they're actually a new type of cherry tomato
The tomatoes can be used in recipes or even just eaten as snacks
Much as we may like sun-dried tomatoes, they're typically pretreated with sulfur dioxide or salt before the drying process, which may actually be carried out in an oven. By contrast, a new type of cherry tomato has been engineered to dry right on the vine.

Developed by food tech company Supree, the tomatoes contain microscopic cracks in their skin.

Once the fruits have grown large (relatively speaking) and ripe, those cracks open far enough to allow moisture to naturally evaporate from within them. As a result, the tomatoes have typically lost about 80% of their original weight by the time they're picked, thus concentrating the flavor, antioxidants and other nutrients in the remaining 20%.

The tomatoes can be used in recipes or even just eaten as snacks
Supree currently harvests the tomatoes at this point in order to have some control over their final moisture content, which varies depending on market requirements. A bit of post-harvest drying may still be performed in order to tweak that content, but it doesn't involve the use of any additives.

Whatever the case, the dried tomatoes are subsequently frozen for shipping and storage. They can reportedly be kept in this state for up to a year without any negative effect on their taste, texture or nutritional value.

Supree is concentrating on selling the tomatoes directly to corporate clients in the food industry for now. The company is also developing a mechanical harvesting system – which should lower the cost of the tomatoes – and may even create other self-drying crops, such as bell peppers.

Source: Supree

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

