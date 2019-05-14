This switchable power-generation is made possible using a cathode made of Prussian Blue. Yes, Prussian Blue pigment, like you'd see in blueprints. Prussian Blue is cheap and plentiful, which makes batteries that use it for their electrodes economically attractive. But the pigment has other benefits besides price-point. Its unique makeup allows it to store energy much more rapidly – and reversibly – than other compounds commonly used for battery electrodes. This makes it incredibly resilient, especially when it comes to charge/discharge cycles.